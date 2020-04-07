Before the health emergency Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many families have decided stay at home and thus mitigate the spread of Covid-19. Due to this, communication through smartphones has become highly relevant and therefore, the telephone companies most important in the country have announced measures to keep people connected.

According to the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT), companies like Telcel, Movistar and AT&T, they can implement a plan calls with 100 free minutes as an emergency method, as well as 150 text messages (SMS), which will not have any cost for the prepaid users.

This was reported by the IFT commissioner, Arturo Robles, who noted in a statement that “these users are those who initially could be the most vulnerable and be left without the service. Not only for the health situation but for the economic, or in an extreme case, someone convalescing who cannot go out to recharge ”.

In Mexico, according to information from the Telecommunications Institute, 121,000,000 telephone lines until the end of the third quarter of 2019, of which the 83% are under a pre-payment scheme.

In the case of Telcel, to be able to use this benefit called “Contigo Friend Package” and which will have a valid for 15 days, the person should send an SMS with the word WITH YOU to the number 5050.

Once that task has been completed, the person will have the minutes to complete national calls to any state in the Republic from April 6 and until further notice. In the case of this company, the service can only be activated by an occasion.

With AT&T, to acquire these benefits you must comply a couple of conditions, What is it have recharged in the last 90 days and then register by calling number * 611, or through the AT&T or Unefon website. In this case, the duration of the benefit will be 30 days.

For Movistar, users can activate the benefits from Wednesday, April 8 with a call * 734256. The service will only be available in an occasion and in the same way as with AT&T, the user must have previously recharged (60 days), as well as owe no package or have a remaining balance.

On the other hand, customers who have a post-payment plan, that is, who have some kind of plan, some companies will allow migrate to others that are of lower performance but lower cost. This will be temporary and without extra charges. For more details on this, the IFT provided the page https://coronavirus.gob.mx/

Likewise, the Institute announced that users will be able to continue making, at no cost, calls to emergency services like 911, in addition to the line that the government enabled for the care of people in the middle of the health emergency.

Until the closing of the nights of Monday, April 6, in Mexico, they were counted 2,439 cases of contagion throughout the country. The states most affected with the capital and the State of Mexico. The Mexico City registered 609 cases, Meanwhile he State of Mexico, 261 infected.

About deaths, were counted 125 and it is worth mentioning that the most suffered from chronic diseaseswho belong to the most vulnerable group before the disease, in the same way that the older adults.