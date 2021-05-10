Teleoperator, commercial and real estate agent continue to be the most demanded jobs this year

It does not improve the labor market, which shows an evident stagnation waiting for the country to overcome (vaccination of by means) the Covid-19 pandemic. So much so that in April the jobs most in demand were the same than one and two months earlier.

According to Infojobs, in April, telemarketer, commercial representative and real estate agent continue to be the most demanded jobs. The entry of the delivery vehicle driver in the list of the most sought after profiles stands out, reaffirming the boom in the home delivery sector. Compared to last month, the sales promotion assistant leaves that list.

The main falls in the supply of jobs are in healthcare and real estate and construction

This job portal registered a drop in April in the main professional categories, with the exception of purchasing, logistics and warehouse and commercial and sales. There was 155,109 job vacancies to work in Spain, 3% less than in March (159,492).

In April 2020, 73,700 positions were offered, so that the vacancies registered this month double those collected last year in the same period of time. Infojobs recalls that twelve months ago we were in confinement, which resulted in a significant drop in the number of jobs offered. So yeah we compare the data for this year with those of April 2019, we observe that 235,397 vacancies were registered at that time, which means a drop of 34%.

Only purchases, logistics and warehouse hold the pull

The categories commercial and sales, with 26% of the total, IT and telecommunications, with 11%, purchases, logistics and warehousing (9%) and Professions, arts and crafts (8.5%), are the ones that gather the most vacancies through InfoJobs in April. Information technology and telecommunications, with 16,976 vacancies, falls 10% compared to March; while professions, arts and crafts, with 13,168, decreased 5%. In this sense, commercial and sales, with 40,739 vacancies, remains (-0.3%) at the levels of the previous month; and only purchases, logistics and warehouse registered positive data (14,112 vacancies -21% growth-).

The best performing categories are marketing and communication, up 25.5% (2,405 vacancies), the aforementioned purchasing, logistics and warehouse, and education and training, which registered 3,879 vacancies, with a growth of 16%.

Regarding main falls by category, it is worth highlighting those in health and health, which decreased by 17% in relation to the month of March (6,263 vacancies), and real estate and construction, which fell by 16.5% (3,284 vacancies), although the position of real estate agent continues to occupy the third position among the profiles most demanded.