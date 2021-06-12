Telemundo’s Queen of the South, Kate del Castillo, asks to stop “sexual abuse” against dolphins at SeaWorld

Kate del Castillo sent a formal petition to the water park shareholders’ meeting Seaworld so that they do not artificially inseminate dolphins and whales, so that they do not continue to abuse these captive animals.

“When is SeaWorld going to recognize that, in order not to sink, it must stop sexually abusing and forcibly inseminating dolphins and whales, and move them to coastal sanctuaries?”questioned the actress and activist. Del Castillo, who is honorary president of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), suggests instead using robots that have achieved an outstanding level of development and accurately resemble real animals.

“Instead of creating generation after generation of animals that will suffer in small tanks, SeaWorld should establish state-of-the-art forms of animal-free entertainment,” said the star of “Ungovernable” and “The Queen of the South.”

For its part, PETA highlighted in a statement that dolphins “swim up to sixty miles a day, dive to depths of about 1,500 feet and maintain dynamic relationships within a large social network.”.

But at SeaWorld, 140 dolphins are huddled together in just seven little tanks. The females are taken out of the water and sometimes drugged to prevent them from resisting, while the staff insert tubes filled with semen into their uterus, ”the organization denounced.

In a campaign launched at the beginning of April, the actress was the protagonist of a PETA Latino video in which she is transformed into different images of women, men and animals, and finally into a bull.

With the message PETA Latino criticized “Speciesism, the supremacist view of the world that considers other animals as inferior, and in this way presumably justifies their abuse”, and called for “the end of bullfighting in all of Latin America.”

Del Castillo joined PETA’s honorary board of directors in 2020 and is part of a long list of celebrities – including Dulce María, Alfonso Herrera, Jesse & Joy, Christopher von Uckermann, Luis Gerardo Méndez and Marjorie de Sousa– who have joined forces with PETA Latino to promote kindness to animals.

As part of a long list, PETA has successfully banned the use of wild animals in circuses in Mexico; it has protected animals from abuse by the advertising and film industries; brought the first charges of cruelty against workers in the wool industry who mistreated sheep; and it got the cosmetic industry to stop testing on animals.

