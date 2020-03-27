La Voz US already has its finalists

This next Sunday on the screen of Telemundo the last recorded show of ‘The voice’ see you soon … why? Preserve both the public, contestants, talent and employees from possible coronavirus spread.

A reality show of this type, in addition to talent, a large part of its success is hugs, the public, jokes, closeness, rehearsals and physical contact, all at the moment when the world is paralyzed by the pandemic. COVID-19, they are impossible.

Aware and being one of the networks that first reacted to the care and prevention against the virus, Telemundo confirmed that the Sunday show that is hosted by Jorge Bernal, Y Jacky Bracamontes and it has cars like Alejandra Guzmán, Wisin, Luis Fonsi Y Carlos VivesYou will be suspended until soon notice.

“In an abundance of caution and to ensure the safety of our contestants, coaches, production team and employees, Telemundo has temporarily paused the production of ‘La Voz.’ As a precautionary measure, the next stage of the competition in which contestants compete in front of a studio audience, Live Shows, will be postponed until further notice. We will continue to monitor the situation to determine the appropriate date to complete the competition and give both contestants and viewers the finish they deserve. ”.

So this coming Sunday, March 29, at the 7/6 PM Central time we can see the last battle and then we will have to wait. Recall that Telemundo also had to postpone the Latin Billboard Awards.

