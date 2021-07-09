Telemundo star Carmen Aub lifted her shirt and revealed the scars under her breasts

Carmen Aub is one of the spoiled actresses of the Telemund chainor. The Mexican who gave life to Rutila Casillas in El Señor de los Cielos uncovered on Instagram to talk about scars. But for this she has shown her own by lifting her shirt and leaving the lower part of her breasts without a bra in view of everyone.

Along with the photograph, she questioned those who follow her on Instagram, and also accompanied the process with a reflection that stems from her own experience, since last year she herself revealed that she would remove the breast implants she had, since they were affecting her Health.

“What story do your scars tell?” Aub asked. “Mine are the map that have led me to love myself, how ironic is it? Normally one wants to remove these “imperfections” to accept oneself and rather they serve as a reminder of what I was and what I am, they are the “tattoo” with the most meaning I have, “admitted the actress.

She highlighted that these scars, which may be imperfections for some, she particularly loves. “9 months ago I closed a cycle that was accompanied by a lot of mental, spiritual and physical growth. I trust you and that is why I open up here. What will others have to say? ”Asks the actress openly.

Loud and clear he answers to everyone: “Honestly? I don’t care. They will project their fears on me, probably, but that path is up to them and not to me, they will suffer or enjoy it as they prefer. How do you face your fears?

The publication of Carmen Aub has exceeded 100,000 likes and celebrities such as Fernanda Castillo, Matias Novoa and Litzy have replied to the post with likes and applause. So have others like: Juan Martin Jauregui, Joe Bonilla, Jefferson Kellerman, and so more celebrities have joined to give their support to the protagonist of stories such as: “El Chema”, “Bad Girls”, “Forbidden Passion” .

