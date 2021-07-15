Telemundo scolds Bárbara de Regil for missing recordings – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Mexican actress Bárbara de Regil is once again at the center of the controversy, as she has allegedly had conflicts with the Telemundo network.

It should be remembered that, after signing a contract at the beginning of 2021, the 34-year-old woman currently works with that television station on the project “Relatives to the Force.”

Unfortunately everything seems to go wrong, as a person close to the production assured that dealing with the fitness influencer is not bearable.

According to TV Notes magazine, the Telemundo staff member revealed that Bárbara de Regil is rude and arrogant even with her own fellow actors.

“At the beginning everything was going well; however, over time everything was breaking down, her treatment with the production changed a lot, she began to be rude and arrogant both with the production team and with her fellow actors ”, the source narrated.

The person who is part of the staff of “Parientes a la Fuerza” revealed that Bárbara de Regil is the best paid in the production, as she receives 800 thousand pesos per month.

Despite the high salary, the woman apparently is not responsible with her employment and misses the calls; There have even been times when he just sends his personal assistant to notify him that he won’t be arriving.

Because of this, the producer and director of the new Telemundo series spoke with the fitness influencer; Unfortunately for everyone, she continues with the same bad attitude.

Even Bárbara de Regil is accompanied at all times by her bodyguards, because as a result of the attacks she receives on social networks, she has already developed a delusion of persecution.