Telemundo has already confirmed the release date of “100 days to fall in love“, The new comedy starring Erick elias, Ilse Salas, David Chocarro, and Mariana Treviño. The Hispanic network at the same time released a trailer with the main stars of the soap opera speaking directly to the public.

Nobody imagined months ago that the series would premiere amid the coronavirus pandemic. In order not to spread the virus and continue to stay at home, the launch of this comedy comes at the right time. It will be the Tuesday, April 28 at 9 PM/8C when the Latino public will be able to enjoy this new story.

The story features the lives of two good friends, Constanza Franco (Salas), a successful and sophisticated lawyer, mother and wife; and Remedios Rivera (Treviño), a loving mother and wife who, unlike her friend, is a free spirit who cannot keep her life in order.

After 20 years of marriage, the two friends decide to separate from their respective husbands. Everything comes together for Remedios when she decides to separate from her current husband and her first love reappears.

Meanwhile, Constanza agrees with her husband to take a 100-day break. Once the 100 days are up, they will have to decide whether to keep the marriage or not.

