Telemundo

Telemundo announced the anticipated new season premiere of the hit Super Series “Intimate Enemy” for Monday, June 22 at 10 pm/9c.

This action-packed, dramatic and suspenseful series stars Mexican stars Fernanda Castillo (“El Señor de los Cielos” seasons 1-5, “Día de los Muertos”, “Monarca 2”) and Raúl Méndez (“El Señor de Los Cielos ”seasons 1-2,“ Cocaine Godmother ”,“ Narcos ”), who return to continue giving life to“ Roxana Rodiles ”and“ Alejandro Ferrer ”respectively.

The talented international cast also includes Aitor Luna, Manuel Ojeda, Iran Castillo, Elyfer Torres, María del Carmen Félix; it has the special participation of Matías Novoa, Alejandro Speitzer, Leonardo Daniel, Claudette Maillé, Arturo García Tenorio; and with Luis Zahera and Tony Plana as special guests. Viewers and fans of this production can follow her on Facebook @EnemigoIntimoTLMD, Instagram @EnemigoIntimoTLMD, Twitter @EnemigoTLMD, and can join the conversation through # EnemigoIntimo2 on all networks.

Recorded in Mexico and Spain, this new season begins with a jump in time of two years. Roxana (Castillo), who can no longer hide under the alias of ‘El Profesor’, will fight to reestablish the Mil Cumbres cartel and grow her empire, but Alejandro (Méndez), commander of the Anti-Drug Unit, will not be willing to leave her now that he knows that the “Professor” and his missing sister are the same person. These conflicts between opposing sides will unleash a war of revenge between two blood brothers now turned into worse enemies.

The Super Series also has the participation of Luis Alberti, Germán Bracco, Amaranta Ruiz, Yuvanna Montalvo, Tiago Correa, Erick Chapa, Julio Casado, Hector Kotsifakis, Ruy Senderos and Jorge Gallegos, among others. Written by Lina Uribe and Darío Vanegas, this story is an Argos production for Telemundo Global Studios with the executive production of Marcos Santana, Ximena Cantuarias and Mabel Vargas, and under the direction of Walter Dohener, Danny Gavidia and Felipe “Pipe” Aguilar.

The public can watch the full episodes of Enemigo Intimo live or catch up through the Telemundo app in the Google Play Store and Apple Store or visit http://now.telemundo.com/.

What you have to know:

WHEN: Monday June 22, 2020.

WHERE: Telemundo, consult your local programming guide to know the channels.

HOUR: 10:00 PM Eastern Time.

PROTAGONISTS OF THE SERIES: Fernanda Castillo and Raúl Méndez

