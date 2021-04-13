Telemundo announces the premiere of “Café, con aroma de mujer”

Telemundo What you should know about the premiere of the telenovela “Café, con aroma de mujer” on Telemundo.

Telemundo announced that the melodrama “Café, con aroma de mujer” is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, May 25 at 10:00 PM ET. The cast of the telenovela is led by personalities such as William Levy, Laura Londoño and Carmen Villalobos.

Telemundo’s new dramatic bet focuses on “the story of Gaviota and Sebastián, who will have to overcome the resistance of the Vallejo family, the loves of the past and the obstacle of belonging to different worlds and social classes.”

The new version of “Café, con aroma de mujer” was inspired by Fernando Gaitán’s librettos for the original melodrama that premiered in Colombia in 1994.

Cuban actor William Levy returns to Spanish-language television with the new Telemundo telenovela after seven years away from dramatic projects.

Woman’s Aroma Coffee | Official trailer | Telemundo The coffee is served just as you ordered. ️Enjoy the official trailer with release date: Tuesday, May 25, 10 PM / 9C in the United States on Telemundo #CafeTrailer # CafeConAroma☕ Download our App: telemundo.app.link/8005Db9UP6 SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/TelemundoYTChannel Telemundo App ¡Telemundo – Complete Chapters is your digital destination to enjoy the programming you like! Watch full episodes… 2021-04-13T16: 00: 02Z

“Café, con aroma de mujer” will replace the series “Looking for Frida” that is currently in its final weeks of transmission through Telemundo screens.

“With a top-notch cast and a classic love story, ‘Café, con Aroma de Mujer’ will captivate audiences from start to finish. We are very excited to introduce a new generation to this successful version of one of the most remembered and influential productions on international television, ”said Ronald Day, President of Entertainment and Content Strategy for Telemundo.

“The new version of ‘Café, con Aroma de Mujer’ is absolutely faithful in its essence to the original story of Fernando Gaitán, but incorporates elements of the modern world that make it even more attractive,” said Juan Pablo Posada, Vice President of Content of RCN Television in Colombia.

RELEASE DATE: Tuesday, May 25, 2021

HOUR: 10:00 PM Eastern Time.

WHERE: Telemundo, check your local programming guide.

LEADING PLAYERS: William Levy and Laura Londoño.

ANTAGONIST: Carmen Villalobos.

CAST: Diego Cadavid, Lincoln Palomeque, Mábel Moreno, Katherine Vélez, Juan David Agudelo, María Teresa Barreto, Laura Archbold, Luces Velásquez, Andrés Toro, Yarlo Ruiz, Luis Eduardo Motoa, Caterin Escobar, Raúl Ocampo, Pedro Gilmore, Marcelo Dos Santos, Rodrigo Candamil, Ramiro Meneses, Laura Junco, Dailyn Valdivieso, Jorge López and Mario Duarte.

HISTORY WRITERS: Adriana Suárez, Javier Giraldo and Paola Cazares.

HOW TO WATCH THE TELENOVELA: The public will be able to watch the full episodes live or catch up through the Telemundo application that is available on the Google Play Store and Apple Store.

Fun facts about “Coffee, with the aroma of a woman”

Carmen Villalobos will make her antagonist debut in Telemundo’s new drama production. The scenes were recorded in imposing locations in countries such as Colombia and the United States. RCN Televisión led the telenovela recordings in Colombian territory. William Levy had not participated in a soap opera since his starring role in “The Tempest.” The new version of “Café, con aroma de mujer” is scheduled to be broadcast in the United States through the Telemundo network and in Colombia through RCN Televisión.

