Telemundo announces series that will premiere in 2021-2022

Telemundo announces the series that will premiere in 2021-2022 | NowMyism.com

NowMyism.com Entertainment Super Series Updated May 20, 2021 at 1:26 pm

Telemundo Kate del Castillo returns to Telemundo screens with the third season of “La Reina del Sur.”

Telemundo continues to bet on dramatic projects with surprising series that they plan to premiere in their programming for the 2021-2022 period.

Like Univision, the television network opted for a digital event to announce all the news with which they promise to continue conquering the Spanish-speaking audience in the coming months.

The next season’s programming includes two original series: The return of “La Reina del Sur” in its third season and “Malverde: El Santo Patrón”, the first period series on Telemundo.

With more than 1,000 hours of original content, the network is shaping a new era in digital media with narratives focused on Latino culture that authentically connect with each and every viewer.

Learn about the series that are scheduled to premiere on Telemundo in 2021-2022:

The Queen of the South 3 – The globally acclaimed Telemundo series returns with its highly anticipated third season. Four years have passed since the US authorities convicted Teresa Mendoza of the murders of three anti-drug agents. Living behind bars in a maximum security prison and stripped of her freedom, Teresa is once again separated from her beloved daughter, Sofía. After devising a highly sophisticated escape plan, Teresa’s old friends Oleg and Jonathan boldly drag her out of prison to Mexico where she meets President Epifanio Vargas.

Malverde: The Patron Saint – Telemundo Global Studios’ first period drama is a powerful new action series that tells the story of Jesús Juárez, a young man from Sinaloa, Mexico, who grows into a legendary figure, almost a religious icon revered by many. Set in 1870 and inspired by real life events, Malverde tells the story of Jesus from his troubled childhood as an orphan until the advent of the Mexican Revolution, where he experienced the torments of war, danger and love while accumulating power. unexpected.

Diary of a Gigolo – Produced by Telemundo Global Studios, Diario de un Gigoló is a provocative and fascinating series about the life of Emanuel, a male escort who leads a hedonistic life of luxury and freedom. After surviving a childhood of violence and poverty, Emanuel forges a bond with a local boss who takes him under his wing and helps him become a sought-after escort.

Relatives to the Force – A new comedy-drama from Telemundo Global Studios for the whole family, Parientes a la Fuerza, tells the story of George Cruz, a successful writer who feels that his life ended after being abandoned by his wife, Leticia. Fate intervenes when George flies to Mexico, where he accidentally meets Carmen Jurado, a young Mexican with limited resources. They both fall in love and quickly make plans to share a future together, without imagining that mixing their respective families will not be as easy as falling in love.

Passion of Gavilanes II – 20 years later, the Kings and the Elizondo have come together as a family, but their ties will be tested by new challenges. This new generation of Pasión de Gavilanes is predestined to begin another tragic crime that shakes the family to the core. The subsequent investigation into the mysterious death of a teacher points to the children of one of the couples as possible culprits, triggering a dramatic series of events to prove their innocence.

Hercai: Love and Vengeance – The Turkish drama that captivated audiences around the world, is set in the ancient city of Midyat, in the historic Turkish province of Mardin. Hercai: Love and Vengeance tells the story of Reyyan and Miran, whose impossible love is driven by revenge and betrayal. The plot unfolds as Miran, a young man instigated by his angry grandmother, undertakes a nefarious plan to honor the death of his parents. Meanwhile, Reyyan’s desire to escape her grandfather’s pressure leads her unintentionally into Miran’s arms.

Telemundo announced the series that they plan to premiere in their programming during the 2021-2022 period.