Telemundo and Univision let them go, but María Celeste and Don Francisco return with “Domingos de Gigantes” for CNN en Español

Don Francisco and María Celeste Arrarás have joined the cast of Cnn in Spanish and they will have Sunday programs, as confirmed by the famous news channel.

Both personalities will be part of what CNN en Español has dubbed “Sundays of giants”, a programming block that includes the program “CNN Docufilms with María Celeste Arrarás” and personal interviews with celebrities conducted by Don Francisco.

“CNN en Español has infinite resources and I am very excited because this project gives me the opportunity to explore and research topics very close to my heart.“Arrarás said to ..

Among them, the journalist mentioned everything that refers to the environment and vulnerable animals, although the range is “very wide,” she said. The spaces of the Puerto Rican and Chilean journalist Mario Kreutzberger, better known as Don Francisco, will join “In dialogue with Longobardi”, with Marcelo Longobardi, and “Oppenheimer Presenta”, with the Argentine journalist Andrés Oppenheimer, in addition to the magazine “Mirador Mundial”, with Rafael Rondón.

Arrarás, who until last year drove “Red Hot” On the Hispanic network Telemundo, he explained that he joins a group of journalistic productions “that will be available to the 50 million subscribers of the news network.”

After leaving Telemundo, the journalist devoted herself to “MC Live”, a talk show through the YouTube platform, as well as other initiatives on social networks. On Monday, he hinted at his return to television by posting a photo of a digitally signed contract on his Instagram account.

For his part, Don Francisco had already done an essay on CNN en Español during the first months of this year and now his “conversations” with celebrities from different fields will return to that screen before the end of the year. Don Francisco left the Univision network in 2015, the year in which the broadcasts of his famous and long-standing variety show “Sábado Gigante” ceased. Then, he spent three years on Telemundo until in 2019 both parties decided not to renew the contract.

The name “Domingo de Gigantes” with which CNN en Español will close its weekly programming during primetime is an obvious play on words with the old program of the Chilean presenter.

