In this critical moment experienced by the world, because of the coronavirus, technology presents itself as an important ally of health professionals to combat this invisible enemy. According to Helvio Caldeira in a publication made on the blog of CM Tecnologia, “the technological advances of the last decades have allowed telemedicine to reach new heights. With more modern equipment and faster communication models, it is possible to accompany patients in the four corners of the world, in addition to greater storage capacity for medical information “.

Photo: Depositphotos / DINO

Telemedicine Platform

After spending a long time in college, the doctor graduated and with the experience of differentiated services, having used cutting-edge technologies, performed computerized services and quick exams, with software and applications all interconnected.

This experience prepares you to make technology your constant ally. The year 2020 further guided this alignment, since with the coronavirus pandemic, telemedicine had its use authorized by the CFM and the Ministry of Health during this period.

As a result, the distance doctor-patient relationship gained momentum, with which online consultations, called teleconsultations, have multiplied across the country in recent weeks. Then, through telemedicine, visits that would normally take many days to happen, began to be made in a short time.

This became reality because properly structured online platforms, which can be accessed by computer, cell phone or tablet, made this practice feasible at a very advantageous cost-benefit.

In Brazil there are several platforms focused on telemedicine. Which option is the best? When making the decision on which service to hire you need to consider some important points.

According to the Telemedicine Portal, it is necessary to see if the platform offers: “secure storage of information sent between patients or other doctors through a system with encryption; number of available professionals and frequency to ensure that specialists from different areas are ready for teleinterconsultation; experienced professionals in the team; if the company offering the service is a reference in the area of ​​innovation “.

Dr. Análise is a telemedicine platform, presents this structure and offers a series of resources that meet the needs of a telemedicine platform.

How should the telemedicine platform be structured?

Telemedicine has become the way to keep the doctor-patient relationship active in times of social isolation, with the strong recommendation to avoid crowded waiting rooms, thus providing greater safety for patients and health professionals.

In this sense, a telemedicine platform should enable the provision of medical services at a distance, from an online consultation (via phone, Skype, WhatsApp) to the possibility of carrying out some assisted medical procedures.

It must allow the storage of information in the cloud, have solutions for process management in clinics and medical offices, such as the electronic patient record. Provide online scheduling, increasing patient satisfaction and favoring the organization of the clinic and / or office agenda.

The platform must be secure and agile so that doctors can conveniently schedule patient consultations, ensuring data security and allowing the insertion of documents that have been forwarded by the patient to help with clinical interaction.

Considering all these features required for the platform, combined with the need to have expertise in the area, the Dr. Analysis system platform is a great choice, as it has been serving medical clinics since 2009, being entirely focused on the management of these clinics. Its Telemedicine module allows billing, scheduling appointments, supporting videoconferencing, assisting the patient, prescribing medications through bulários and issuing the prescription, duly digitally signed, with the guarantee of data security and respecting the rules of secrecy and confidentiality. Visit the website: https://www.dranalise.com.br/ to learn more about the telemedicine platform.

Website: https://www.dranalise.com.br

See too:

Corinthians elects its most remarkable games in the 80 years of Pacaembu

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

