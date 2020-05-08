Given the difficulties of receiving face-to-face care due to the healthy distance necessary to avoid the spread of COVID-19, telemedicine represents an alternative that allows, through the use of new technologies, to provide medical services to patients who require them, as stated by the Dr. Jorge Alberto Álvarez Díaz, researcher at the Autonomous Metropolitan University (UAM).

The COVID-19 pandemic modified the use of electronic tools in various aspects of daily life, especially in the educational and health fields, so it is necessary that in Mexico they be adapted appropriately to existing legal frameworks, thus how to promote the creation of new standards when applicable. Because it allows a remote connection, it should not be considered in the same way as direct contact, nor should it be used exclusively to reduce costs or as an incentive to increase doctors’ profits, Álvarez said at the Teleconsulta online seminar and bioethical aspects in the practice of the health professional.

Although this concept is not new, following the global emergency it has accelerated as an alternative to the face-to-face modality for stomatologists, dentists, anesthesiologists, nurses and pulmonologists. It is important to keep in mind that according to the principles of ethics, these are equally mandatory in the provision of clinical services through the digital route, so that with each patient, the health professional must abide by all the rules of security and protection, as if infected.

The same occurred with the appearance of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), which required the adoption of new measures, considering that all users could be infected, “without discriminating against people, but in accordance with the provisions of precaution and healthy distance. “explained the bioethics specialist. “It is the responsibility of the doctor the confidentiality, privacy and integrity of the individual’s data, as established by the Federal laws on the Protection of Personal Data Held by Individuals and the Protection of Confidential Data Held by Obligatory Subjects.”

Whether in one way or another, informed consent is necessary to explain appointments, privacy, the possibility of technological failures, prescription policies, coordination of care with other professionals, as well as a detailed record that the person understood recommendations.

In Mexico, to begin the regulation of this practice, in 2015 the draft of the official standard NOM-036-SSA3-2015 was presented, which only 3 years later, was canceled because it was considered that the only difference with respect to the face-to-face method , was technological assistance, since the same protocols for diagnosis and evaluation were applied. The National Center of Technological Excellence in Health (Cenetec) is the government body in charge of issuing regulations in this field and there is an official certificate of legal instruments for the telehealth experience, whose legal framework originates from constitutional law and General Law on the matter.

The World Medical Association’s statement on the ethics of telemedicine sets out fundamental principles for compliance with standards in the profession. At this time “there are many challenges for the sector that we will have to face, since surgery or childbirth should not be offered as before,” concluded the researcher from the Department of Health Care of the Xochimilco Unit of the UAM.

