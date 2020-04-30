Mifeprex pills are mailed for abortions by telemedicine (Michelle Mishina-Kunz / The New York Times)

(Science Times)

Ashley Dale was grateful to be able to terminate her pregnancy at home.

While her 3-year-old daughter was playing at close range, she spoke via video conference from her living room in Hawaii with Bliss Kaneshiro, an obstetrician gynecologist, who was in Honolulu, 321 kilometers away by plane. The doctor explained that the two medications they would mail to her would end her pregnancy and cause an abortion.

“Do you agree what you want to do to end your pregnancy?” Kaneshiro kindly asked. Dale, who had said that she would love to have another baby, had struggled to make the decision, but the circumstances involving a estranged boyfriend had helped her make it: “So is”, answered.

Abortion through telemedicine is a phenomenon that is growing silently, driven in part by restrictions by conservative states and the Trump government, which have limited access to this service in addition to increasing the distance many women must travel to attend abortion clinics.

Now, the coronavirus pandemic is taking the demand for telemedicine abortions to another level because much of the nation is under strict warnings to stay home and several states, including Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas, have tried to suspend access to surgical abortions during the crisis.

The telemedicine program in which Dale participated may continue because it is a research study that for several years has had a special permit issued by the Food and Drug Administration. It allows women seeking abortions to have video consultations with certified doctors and then receive in the mail the abortion pills they can take on their own.

In the past year, the program, called TelAbortion, has expanded to serve 5 to 13 states, and two more entities, Illinois and Maryland, were added when the coronavirus crisis erupted. Excluding these new states, nearly twice as many women had access to abortions through the program in March and April, compared to January and February.

In order to serve women during the pandemic, TelAbortion is “working to expand to new states as quickly as possible”, said Elizabeth Raymond, senior medical associate at Gynuity Health Projects, who runs the program. She is also aware that there are more women in neighboring states trying to travel to other entities to access TelAbortion.

As of April 22, TelAbortion had shipped a total of 841 packets of abortion pills and confirmed 611 completed abortions, Raymond commented. An additional 216 participants were still in the follow-up process or had not communicated to confirm their results. The program has grown to such a degree that it recently motivated Republican senators to present a bill to ban abortion by telemedicine.

The FDA, which has allowed TelAbortion to continue operating during the Trump administration, declined to answer questions from The New York Times about the program.

Ashley Dale takes the medications that were mailed to her through an abortion telemedicine service in Honaunau, Hawaii, on June 28, 2019 (Michelle Mishina-Kunz / The New York Times)

Medication abortion, which the FDA approved in 2000, is becoming the method most used by women. Recent research estimates that about 60 percent of patients who terminate their pregnancies early enough to be eligible – ten weeks pregnant or less – opted for medical abortion rather than suction or surgery.

However, the FDA requires Specially certified physicians or other medical providers administer the first two-drug regimen, mifepristone, in clinics or hospitals.

However, FDA regulations do not specify that providers must see patients in person, so some clinics have begun allowing women to report to Video consultations with certified physicians located elsewhere. TelAbortion goes further, offering telemedicine consultations to women at home (or anywhere), mailing the pills to them, and following up after they take the medicines.

In interviews, seven women who terminated their pregnancies through TelAbortion described conflicting emotions and intricate logistics that may accompany the decision to abort, and their reasons for choosing to do so through telemedicine.

Dale, a single mother, was about to start working in a storage center when she became pregnant last year. In order to terminate her pregnancy, she would have had to fly to Honolulu, thus not only incurring travel expenses, but also childcare.

“The alternative would be to wait for a doctor to come to my island in three weeks”Dale, 35, told Kaneshiro during his consultation, which allowed a Times reporter to observe. By then, the pregnancy would be well advanced for a medication-induced abortion.

Many TelAbortion patients live near clinics. Shiloh Kirby, 24, of Denver, who said she had become pregnant after being raped at a party, chose TelAbortion for convenience and privacy. He conducted his video consultation while sitting in his car in the parking lot of the hardware store where he worked.

Dawn, 30, a divorced mother of two who asked that her first name only be mentioned, was terrified that postpartum depression debilitating that she experienced after the birth of her children would recur if she continued her pregnancy. And she was concerned that Planned Parenthood protesters in Salem, Oregon, would recognize her.

“I just don’t want to deal with public scorn,” he commented.

Dr. Kristina Tocce, Director of Planned Parenthood (Rachel Woolf / The New York Times)

Expansion across the country

Based on the state laws that regulate telemedicine and abortion, Raymond calculated that TelAbortion could be legal in just over half of the states, including some conservative states. Currently serving in Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Montana, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, and Washington.

Doctors (and nurses or midwives in some states) who conduct TelAbortion video consultations must have Licensed to practice medicine in states where drugs are mailed, but do not have to practice there. Similarly, patients do not have to live in states where TelAbortion provides its services; They just need to be during the video conference in one of the states where the clinics are located and provide an address (be it a friend, a relative, even a hotel or a post office) to which the pills can be shipped.

“We have had patients who travel from their state of residence to another to terminate their pregnancy in this way”Raymond said. More women are expected to do so during the pandemic. This month, a Texas woman drove ten hours in the snow to New Mexico, where she stayed at a motel for her video conference and to receive the pills.

TelAbortion reports that, Of the 611 completed abortions documented through April 22, most were performed with the pills only and without complications. In 26 cases, aspiration was performed to end the interruption.

Raymond commented that 46 women attended emergency rooms or emergency care centers with complications They probably would have happened if they had followed the common practice of visiting abortion clinics for consultations, taking the first medication there and the second at home. Two women came to the emergency room before receiving the pills and two before taking them, either because of morning sickness or because they thought they were having a miscarriage. Fifteen patients did not need medical treatment. Some were prescribed and sent pain or nausea medications.

Three were hospitalized, all without further complications: two women had excessive bleeding and another convulsed after aspiration, Raymond explained.

Eleven women decided not to abort and did not take the pills that were sent to them. Another woman continued her pregnancy after the medication did not work, as did another after vomiting mifepristone. Sixteen women have undergone two tele-abortions, Raymond said.

Shiloh Kirby, pregnant after getting pregnant at a party in Denver (Rachel Woolf / The New York Times)

A difficult decision

As usual, TelAbortion charges $ 200- $ 375 for consultations and pills. Women should also pay for an ultrasound and lab tests, which can be practiced in the place of your preference. During the coronavirus pandemic, TelAbortion may dispense with ultrasound to measure the gestational age of pregnancy if women cannot visit a doctor to obtain it, Raymond said.

In some states, private health insurance or Medicaid covers some or all of the costs. For women facing financial difficulties, like Kirby in Denver, the program uses abortion grant networks.

Some patients said that teleconsultations helped them deal with the complex feelings that abortion can evoke.

During Dale’s video conference in Hawaii, Kaneshiro spoke calmly. “Sometimes it is quite normal to expel blood clots that are maybe the size of a dime. ”he explained.

“I am ready because I actually had a miscarriage last year at four months,” Dale replied.

“This time it will not be so bad; I mean, at this stage of pregnancy, in fact, the embryo is smaller than a grain of rice, “said Kaneshiro. “It is very unlikely to see something that can be recognized as a pregnancy.”

“Ah that’s good”, replied Dale, who was then eight and a half weeks pregnant.

“It doesn’t affect future pregnancies, so it doesn’t have long-term effects.” Kaneshiro assured.

“Well, that was one of my questions, thanks.”Dale replied.

“Mommy mommy!”, Her daughter called her, Sophia, who came jumping from the bedroom full of Legos and a castle, to the living room.

“Is beautiful”, Kaneshiro said.

Hawaii’s public assistance paid for Dale’s consultation and laboratory tests. The pills, which cost him $ 135, arrived by registered mail. He placed them on a table near two ultrasound photos of the pregnancy.

Well, this is happening, Dale told himself. “I am doing this.”

His motives partly involved disagreements with her estranged boyfriend, Sophia’s father, who is now 4 years old. Their strained relationship made Dale believe she would have to raise her second child alone.

“I have a beautiful daughter and I would love to have another son,” she said. “But for my sanity, the best thing is not to do it and I feel that if I do it, the safest thing is that it condemns us to live in poverty ”he added.

On the back of one of the ultrasound photos, he wrote: “Never forget why you had to make the difficult decision to let this baby go.” Next, he took the pill.

He sent Sophia to her mother’s house and took the other pills, which gave her the impression of chalk in her mouth. To distract himself from the seven hours of colic and heavy bleeding, he watched the Matrix movies one after another.

“It was not easy,” he later reflected, “But at the same time it is clearly the right choice.”

c.2020 The New York Times Company

