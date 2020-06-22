After a turbulent spring and summer, Telemadrid faces the start of the 2020/2021 television season with profound changes to its grid. Madrid’s public television will recover the genre of programs about the most impressive houses and, As FormulaTV has been able to know exclusively, it will premiere ‘Toc toc … can it?’.

The new space, 45 minutes long, will visit the most spectacular, most original or with more history Madrid homes from the hand of their owners, designers, buyers or sellers. They will be joined by a reporters team with experience in this type of programs and integrated by Paz Llamas, Pablo Dorado, Gorka Vallejo, Esther Alcázar and Vanesa García Marx.

Telemadrid will show the houses of the people of Madrid in ‘Toc toc … ¿se se?’

At first, Telemadrid has ordered 13 deliveries to the production company Comercial TV. Three had been completed before the start of the state of alarm, which forced the plans to be paralyzed. The program resumed its recordings in mid-June with the aim of being ready for its premiere in September.

Each of these deliveries includes a total of four reports: the house of an anonymous Madrilenian, the house of a known face, a house that is for sale and, finally, a different space that serves as a home, such as an embassy or a house for expatriates.

Neat aesthetics and dynamic rhythm

The goal of ‘Knock knock … can you?’ is take special care of the aesthetics of each of the programs, with a modern tone and away from the sudden movements of the camera on the shoulder. The montage, with a dynamic rhythm, will intersperse the reports with other fixed sections that help make the content enjoyable.

In these sections surprising houses from inside and outside Madrid will make their appearance. Some of these sections will be « Big« where the most impressive fridges, televisions or fireplaces will be compared, for example; or »There is no beach here« , in which those pools that end all nostalgia for the coast will be reviewed.