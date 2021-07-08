Telemadrid denounces to the Public Prosecutor’s Office the security breach that exposed the health data of thousands of Madrilenians

Telemadrid headquarters, in Pozuelo de Alarcón. (Photo: Europa Press via .)

Telemadrid has filed a complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office for the security breach that for a few hours revealed the data of thousands of Madrilenians on the Madrid Health website, facts that it has already reported to the Police.

The complaint includes more evidence about the security breach, such as a video. “As a public company, Radio Televisión Madrid communicated the security error to the National Police, the Civil Guard and the Ministry of Health and only published the information once the breach had been solved,” the chain concludes.

Previous complaint at the police station

Also on Wednesday night, the chain filed the complaint at the Pozuelo de Alarcón police station. The Ministry confirmed the ruling but affirmed that the personal data of thousands of Madrilenians were not exposed, including authorities such as King Felipe VI or the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez.

According to the chain, in an unencrypted link on the Health website, you only had to enter the ID number and all the user’s personal information was accessed, such as phone number, address, where they were vaccinated against the covid, if not. he had done, with what dose and who vaccinated him.

Access to this data was done through a proxy program, software easily accessible through the Internet for anyone with minimal programming knowledge. The chain assures in the information to have detected the breach thanks to an anonymous call.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…