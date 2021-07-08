Telemadrid denounces to the Police the security breach of the Madrid Health website

Telemadrid installations (Photo: Ricardo Rubio / Europa Press via .)

Telemadrid has filed a complaint with the National Police for the security breach that for a few hours revealed the data of thousands of Madrilenians on the Madrid Health website, facts that will also be brought to the attention of the Madrid Prosecutor’s Office this Thursday.

The complaint was presented at the Pozuelo de Alarcón Police Station around midnight by a lawyer from public radio television. Screenshots were presented in the text demonstrating the security flaw of the web portal.

Three annexed pages were also attached with information that complements the complaint with links referring to King Felipe VI or the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez.

In the knowledge of the Prosecutor’s Office

Throughout the morning another letter will be presented, also with screenshots with personal data, to the Madrid Prosecutor’s Office. The Ministry confirmed the ruling but affirmed that the personal data of thousands of Madrilenians were not exposed, including authorities such as King Felipe VI or the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez.

According to the television network, in an unencrypted link on the Health website, all you had to do was enter the ID number and all the user’s personal information was accessed, such as phone number, address, where they were vaccinated against the covid, if not he had done it, with what dose and who vaccinated him.

Access to this data was done through a proxy program, software easily accessible through the Internet for anyone with minimal programming knowledge. The chain assures in the information to have detected the breach thanks to an anonymous call.

