A regular on American television, actress Julie Bowen of “Modern Family” does the same as millions of others during the extensive coronavirus quarantine: she is sitting at home watching more TV than usual.

In a world that has been turned upside down by disease, telehearing is on the rise. It’s unusual good news for an industry that is constantly shrinking, and its executives hope to seize the opportunity by anticipating what stressed viewers want to see. Bowen and his children sat down on NBC’s comedy series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” on Saturday.

“I’ve never seen it before and it’s super fun,” he said. “For now, I try very hard to stay away from anything bleak or reality-based. I don’t want any heavy drama. I can not”.

Television consumption increased 8% the week compared to February, according to the Nielsen company. It might not seem like much, but it is a time of year when the statistics tend to go in the opposite direction: with daylight saving time and better weather, more people spend time outside, away from TV.

It is not surprising that news programs benefit the most. In fact, if you’re looking for emerging stars for the coronavirus, consider David Muir of ABC’s “World News Tonight” or Lester Holt of NBC’s “Nightly News”. Both broadcasters had more viewership last week than any show that aired during primetime.

Twenty years ago, the evening newscasts were believed to be on the brink of extinction. However, more than 32 million people tuned in to these newscasts each night, along with “CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell,” to view a summary of the day’s major events.

Other programs that reported, or talked about, the news reached record levels last week. CBS’s “Sunday Morning” had its highest audience since 1994 last weekend and “Face the Nation” since 1991. ABC’s “The View” had its highest-rated week since January 2019 and the same was true of “Today. From NBC.

Television star-turned-politician President Donald Trump lectures on cable TV almost daily and reached 4.4 million viewers during a briefing aired Tuesday by Fox News. The impact of that exposure will be seen in November.

Fans of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who also comes out almost every day with briefings on the coronavirus, are on the rise.

“I started laughing with her little jokes,” Rebecca Fishbein wrote on the Jezebel site. “I find myself touching my hair (not my face!) When he talks about an increased ability to test. I was enchanted when he told a reporter that he had his own exercise routine … I think I’m in love! “

CNN’s daytime audience increased 132% compared to the same week last year. Fox News channel (77%) and MSNBC (38%) also rose, according to Nielsen.

However, one can only hear a certain number of medical updates. Bernadette Scully, who is retired, said her husband drives her crazy by tuning in to Fox News all day at her cabin in Cranberry Lake, New Jersey, where they are in self-isolation.

“It stresses me because you listen to it all the time,” he said. “My husband says, ‘Don’t listen to this,’ but you can’t stop listening to it.”

The news is leaking unexpectedly into primetime entertainment. Broadcasters suspect they are doing well with their 8 p.m. shows in part because many air after extensive local news programming. For example, Fox’s “Last Man Standing” increased its live audience by 50%, Nielsen said.

Otherwise, programmers are waiting to see what these captive viewers want to watch.

“We are dealing with what everyone is dealing with in the country,” said Nancy Daniel, who runs the Discovery Channel, Science Channel and Animal Planet. “What will happen tomorrow? What will happen next week? Or the next month? ”

Last week, Animal Planet aired 94 consecutive hours of adorable animals running around on the screen, imagining that busy parents could put it as a pleasant and also child-safe background.

Daniel said Discovery-owned channels have changed their daytime programming to run marathons of some of its most popular shows, considering that people locked up would appreciate familiarity. For HGTV, that meant multiple episodes of “Property Brothers” and “Love it or List it.”

“We want our audience to feel like they are spending time with friends,” said Jane Latman, president of HGTV.

So far, “Blacklist” is NBC’s top winner in the coronavirus era. Even the CBS classic “NCIS” improved with some 13 million viewers on Tuesday, its highest audience in more than a year, and 22% higher than the previous new episode on March 10.

ABC’s “Modern Family” could also benefit. The multi-award winning Emmy comedy, co-starring Colombian Sofia Vergara, will come to an end after 11 seasons on April 8. The network also hopes to reunite families with David Blaine’s magic special, while CBS will air a primetime James Corden special.

