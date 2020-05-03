Not long ago, WhatsApp set a new record in its history reaching and exceeding 2 billion users per month, which is equivalent to almost 1/3 of the total population in the world. In comparison, Telegram has far fewer users, but the Russian-born instant messaging app – created by Pavel Durov- can be proud because exceed 400 million users per month it is not exactly a trifle.

And that is the milestone that Telegram has reached, achieving in less than a year proasting from 300 to 400 million, and being the social media app Most downloaded in more than 20 countries, with 1.5 million new users every 24 hours. Figures that, like others like Zoom, are derived from the current confinement situation we are experiencing. And to celebrate its new numbers, Telegram has announced new features that are already available (or almost), including a really requested one.

Video calls on Telegram

In a matter of a week, WhatsApp has doubled from 4 to 8 users within their group calls, and Google Duo has raised the limit of these from 8 to 12. Zoom is a mega-success, so the issue of Video calls couldn’t be more ‘trending’. And after many years, finally Telegram, which did nothing but resist the group video calls, will implement them among its services. When? Well sometime this year, though Durov hasn’t gone into more detail.

20,000 Stickers

While Telegram has been the benchmark for stickers since they first appeared, until today there was no easy way to see the best stickers in one place. To solve it, on Telegram they have created the new stickers directory, where you can browse and search among the more than 20,000 free Telegram stickers that have been created in the last 5 years.

If you have a particular sticker pack in mind, you can find it with search. Or if you want to take a trip through the Stickers history museum, You can scroll through the list and go all the way from today’s highlights to the first one they released.

New menu in Android Telegram and MacOS Improvements

If you use the app on an Android mobile you will see that now all sections of the attachment menu are now accessible as expandable layers, making the menu more intuitive and better looking, with the addition of new animated icons.

Telegram users for macOS can now access shared media directly from redesigned profile pages. Those with many folders will like the new folder sidebar with Telegram Desktop-style icons. The photo editor in the app has also been updated, which now allows you to draw on photos when sending or editing.