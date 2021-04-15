Telegram will be two different applications: one for the Google Play Store and another APK free of restrictions | Technology

The messaging app has decided to keep two somewhat different versions of Telegram. One will continue to comply with the use and security policies required by Google Play, while the other will be offered externally without those restrictions.

Android users usually go to the Google Play Store to find and download the applications they want to have on their mobile. However, it is also possible to install other apps that are not on Google Play, known as APKs, on the phones.

These are the two versions of Telegram that will be available to all users from now on. This is indicated by the brand on its website, Telegram can be installed on any Android mobile from Google Play or from the Telegram website where the second version will be offered free of the restrictions that the Google store requires for application developers.

Both Google and Apple establish a series of rules that developers must comply with in order to sell or offer their applications in these stores that reach millions of users. Some of those standards are aimed at strengthen user security, detect applications that abuse data or report those that contain malware.

For example, recently Google has established a new security measure by which it will reduce the number of applications that are allowed to view the list of apps that are installed on a mobile. Thus, developers must justify that their application wants to consult certain data of the mobile on which it has been installed, reducing the number of apps that spy more than necessary.

The version of Telegram offered by the Google Play Store must meet all these requirements if you don’t want the store to eject your app from the catalog. On the other hand, there would be the Telegram APK which, according to the company, “has fewer restrictions and receives automatic updates” from its official website.

An APK file is the format used for installing software on Android. These types of files allow us to install apps that are not available in any other way. However, many of them have dubious origins or questionable purposes and great care must be taken when installing them. Of course, this only happens in some cases.

Telegram does not indicate the restrictions it avoids with the APK version or what benefits it entails for users. It could mean more functions and less moderation in the content and types of channels that can be created, for example with adult topics or related to political movements. It can also mean an increase in the personal data collected by the application to the detriment of the privacy of the users. But, we insist, Telegram does not give information about it.

The company explains how to install this new APK version on Android phones. Each brand has a different procedure, but all mobiles require activating a permission to let the APK file finish installing as one more application. The mobile itself asks for your permission when it detects that you have downloaded an APK file.

Still, the procedure is as follows, for example, if you have a Samsung mobile with Android 10 or higher, download the APK application on the Telegram website. Then enter the Settings, in the section Applications, then display the upper three-point menu and click on Special access. Now search Install unknown apps, choose the application you want to install (Telegram APK) and activate permission from that source.