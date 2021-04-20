Telegram Web grows with two new versions

Telegram WebK and Telegram WebZ are identical in function and differ in design.

The announcement a few months ago of the new WhatsApp privacy policy that forces you to share your data with Facebook is leading many users to look for another alternative and the first choice for many of them is being Telegram, which, to attract more followers, has just announced Telegram WebK and Telegram WebZ, two new versions of your web application.

So are the new web versions of Telegram

As the guys at PocketNow tell us, the messaging platform created by the Durov brothers has just launched the Telegram WebK and Telegram WebZ web applications, which have almost identical characteristics and differ mainly in their design.

In the aesthetic section, for example, Telegram WebZ does not have a bell icon for notifications, but it comes with a colorful background.

According to Telegram itself, the two applications they work just as well and both have the latest features like stickers, dark mode, chat folders or animations.

Both Telegram WebK and Telegram WebZ are available on their official website, in the section “Apps for web browser” found inside the tab “Apps”. To use any of them we will have to have Telegram mobile app installed on our smartphone.

By opening them we can login in two ways:

We enter our mobile number and it will ask us a code that we will receive through the mobile application.We click on “Login in by QR code”, we open the Telegram app on the mobile, we access Settings-Devices-Scan QR code and we read the QR code that appears on the screen with our smartphone. The 146 best Telegram channels to join

Anyway, keep in mind that both Telegram WebK and Telegram WebZ still have certain features that are not fully implemented, so there are certain functions that are still They are not compatible with these two new web versions of the messaging application.

