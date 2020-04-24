         Telegram reaches 400 million users and is preparing to offer group video calls this year

One of the most popular messaging services today, with the permission of WhatsApp, is Telegram. In March 2018, it celebrated 200 million active users, and a year later, that number increased to 300 million. Although it still stays away from WhatsApp, which surpassed 2 billion users two months ago, it is clear that the use of Telegram expands day by dayAnd proof of this is that it has just exceeded 400 million monthly users.

To celebrate, they have launched a new update, 6.1, which comes to complete the improvements introduced in version 6.0 of the application. Furthermore, Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram, has confirmed that are working to include group video calls this year and has shared some curious information about the evolution of the service.

1.5 million new users per day

Increase in the number of Telegram users in their 7 years of life

Telegram has already reached the not inconsiderable figure of 400 million monthly users, which represents a large increase compared to 300 million a year ago. As explained by its CEO, currently, at least 1.5 million new users register on Telegram every day and that has led him to become lto the most downloaded apps in the social media category in more than 20 countries.

The company assures that various features such as folders, cloud storage and desktop support make Telegram work. suitable for remote work and study during quarantine. However, Pavel Durov himself acknowledges that the current situation has revealed the need for a reliable video communication tool.

Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram, acknowledges that the current situation has revealed the need for a secure video calling tool that Telegram will offer in 2020

In fact, it compares the rise of video calls in 2020 to that of messaging in 2013 and states that today there are applications that are secure or manageable, but not both. So, he adds, “we would like to fix that and we will focus on offer safe group video calls in 2020Of course, it does not specify when they will arrive or provide more details about it (number of participants, for example).

Important updates in the update

Telegram added the questionnaires in the surveys last January, but in recent weeks, there has been an increase in educational tests and more serious questionnaires created with @QuizBot. The new update improves those educational questionnaires, so now explanations can be added that will appear when users answer the questions in the quiz, helping them learn from their mistakes or giving them more context.

Also added is the option to set a timer for questions with a new countdown animation which will show the remaining time to answer. On the other hand, Telegram intends to create a database of educational tests, of all subjects and levels, and for this, it has announced that it will distribute 400,000 euros among the creators of educational questionnaires.

Another important novelty that this update brings is the new directory of stickers, which allows browse and search among the more than 20,000 free stickers high-quality Telegram added in the last 5 years. In this way, it is possible to find a particular group of stickers through the search or scroll through the list and go from current trends to the first stickers of the application.

As for the Android app, Telegram now allows access to all sections of the attachments menu as expandable layers, making it easier to use and more attractive thanks to its animated icons. Of course, they warn that an error that currently exists in Google Maps can cause the application to crash when opening the ‘Location’ tab in Android, but they assure that Google is already working to solve this problem as soon as possible.

Telegram reaches 400 million users and is preparing to offer group video calls this year