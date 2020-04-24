It seems that Telegram is doing things very well. The company has just announced that it has reached four million monthly users and ensures that every day around 1.5 million new users are registered.

According to the company’s statement:

“Features like folders, cloud storage and the PC app make Telegram ideal for remote study and work during quarantine. It is no wonder that Telegram is the number 1 social media app among the most downloaded in more than 20 countries. People around the world are switching to Telegram at an accelerated rate. “

The platform also takes advantage to slide a couple of discreet jabs to its competitors, especially to WhatsApp, when it ensures that for seven years they assumed that people “They would choose freedom and quality over restrictions and mediocrity”.

Of course, the strategies that Telegram has taken in the face of the global confinement produced by the coronavirus have allowed it to increase its number of users, since it has become a communication tool even between the authorities and citizens. And they finish with great news: “we will focus on offering them secure group video calls in 2020.”

Stickers directory

Telegram created a new sticker directory, where you can browse and search among the more than 20,000 Telegram stickers. If you have the sticker in your mind, you can look it up in the music bar or take a tour of something called the Sticker History Museum.

Attachment menu and shared media

all sections of the attachment menu are now accessible as expandable layers, making the menu elegant and easier to use for Android. Telegram users for macOS can now access shared media directly from redesigned profile pages.

Target shooting

As part of the entertainment Telegram is also adding a target shooting game.

