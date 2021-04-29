Telegram prepares the arrival of group video calls

This time, quite behind WhatsApp, it seems that Telegram would be preparing to implement a new functionality for enable group video calls on your messaging platform, with a full rollout dated next month which would include the update of its application for smart devices and full support for its web application.

This was shared by his own, Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, in a curious announcement made through a text message published on his official Telegram channel, «we will add a video dimension to our voice chats in May, making Telegram a powerful platform for group video calls«.

As detailed, group video calls will have added capabilities such as screen sharing, an encryption system, noise cancellation improvements, and in general, everything you can expect from a modern video conferencing tool, but with the user interface and Telegram support.

As we said, Telegram usually mocks its rivals for their delay in adding new functions. However, even having arrived later than his competitor, Hidden references have not been lacking. And it seems that the previous arrival of individual video calls in August separately from group video calls, would have an explanation, with a notable emphasis on the importance of security for group video calls.

In fact, Durov’s post repeats the word “encryption” many times, unfortunately without specifying whether end-to-end encryption will be used and that, more than just a display of its qualities, it seems to be destined to function as another small “attack” against the rest of current video calling services, marked by major incidents were seen during Zoom’s first successful months.

Thus, it should be noted that the individual video calls launched by Telegram last year were implemented with your own e2e encryption, so you will presumably replicate that approach for group calls. However, the MTProto encryption that Telegram uses is custom designed, and there has been much debate among crypto experts about the robustness of their approach. So even if group calls are encrypted with e2e, there will be scrutiny on exactly how Telegram is doing.

That said, we have no choice but to wait for next month to learn the true capabilities of these group video calls.