Thanks to the latest update of Telegram for iOS and Android, a very interesting video editor is included, as well as the release of new animated stickers, a greater fluidity in GIFs and even the possibility of organizing each of our conversations in flexible folders.

The last Telegram update for iOS and Android debuts a basic video editing tool that will allow us to create higher quality creative pieces, in addition to including new animated stickers along with many other features that we will point out below.

We can now improve the quality of all our videos with practically two taps, either by manually adjusting each of the parameters such as brightness and saturation, or by letting the system itself perform basic automatic configuration.

This basic video editing tool can already be found if you update to the latest version of Telegram on iOS and Android and it adds to the photo editor that launched the application a few years ago.

Moreover, they have also been added new animated stickers that we can include to any photograph or also to videos, being able to convert each of our photographs into GIFs if we include these animated stickers.

Regarding GIFs, they have been improved thanks to a new section of highlights and tabs based on emojis They include the most popular emotions in order to locate them more efficiently without wasting time in conversations.

Other news if you are one of those who do not want to leave conversations mixed with each other, is to use the flexible folders allowing us to add any chat to them and thus be able to have an organization of our talks with friends or family.

If you have the version of the Android application, you will also notice that the Sent, edited and deleted messages feature smooth animations, to which it should be added that the cache management interface has also undergone a facelift in the version for the Google operating system.

If you like to stay up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this way, Telegram has included a very interesting new update, ideal for releasing good weather in the northern hemisphere, where now with de-escalation people will begin to spend more time on the streets taking photographs and recording videos.

[Vía: Telegram]