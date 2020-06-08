The latest version of Telegram is now available on the App Store and Google Play

Russian-based messaging app Telegram continues to add options and latest update integrates tools to edit videos, add stickers, text or draw using a brush.

In new Telegram video editor enables brightness, contrast and saturation adjustments, although the most demanding will be able to perform color correction. The latter is interesting since a curve system is offered to adjust the red, blue and green channels independently.

Even though the editor does not offer more options to rotate or invert the videos, you can zoom in to be able to draw more accurately. Users can add animated stickers from their library and adjust the size and position within the video.

further the new version of Telegram improves the way to send GIFs in the messages. This section integrates a bar to group them by means of emojis and a direct access to the most popular ones. This makes searching easier, but you can also search by words using the magnifying glass icon in the lower left corner.

Other new features include improvements to the interface to send, edit and delete messages. The video player hides the controls after three seconds and enables looping playback of short videos. These options are exclusive to Android, while iOS users will have access to “flexible folders” that allow to better organize the list of chats.

