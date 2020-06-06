Telegram is one of the messaging applications that has the most followers. Its ability to create large groups of users is well known, in addition to other features it offers. It may not measure up to downloads, but there’s no question that it’s a noble rival. And the best thing of all is that it is becoming more competitive more now with these new functions that it brings in its next 6.2 update available for iOS and Android.

New video editor

The firm inserted a video editor into its messaging application. It is an interesting function for all lovers of multimedia content, since they can make small adjustments before sending their video. The current improvements focus on the placement of elements in a video such as stickers, texts or drawings. On the other hand, changes in brightness, saturation, a coloring brush and other parameters will be made before shipment.

Animated stickers and GIFS

We include these two news from Telegram in the same package, but you must bear in mind that both things are different. Animated stickers are like emojis but in this sense they are bigger, more expressive and now have movement. These can be add on the photos you are going to send with the photo editor, so you will create a GIF as a result.

Now that we mention them, there are also changes in this part with the integration of a trends section. When you want to put a GIF, you will not only have your classic history, but also the ones you want to search for as well as the ones that users are using more and more.

Telegram chat folder improvements

It is possible that in your messaging app you have private chats with your contacts as well as groups with friends or colleagues. So loose on the home screen of your application does not seem to have a good order, but this changed with the folders. They are present since version 6.0, but it is an inaccessible function. So the improvement is focused on a simpler and faster use, since now you can add or remove a chat from a folder with a long press on the chat and choose the desired function.

The news ‘only on Android’

As it happens in many versions of Telegram There are functions that are unique depending on the operating system version. In this case, Android users are in luck with much smoother on-screen animations. There are also some fun improvements like two-step verification, where the monkey emoji that covers its eyes while you enter your password will now appear. If correct, a light bulb will activate.