A new update is on the way to Telegram. The company behind the paper plane messaging app has announced the arrival of the version 6.0 of the mobile app, which introduces a large number of interesting news, including the possibility of save conversations in folders for better organization.

The update, which is available from today for Telegram users both Android and iOS, it also improves the synchronization of the app with the desktop version, in addition to including many other interesting changes that we will see below.

You can now organize your chats in folders

The most important new feature included in this update is the organization of chats in folders. Both on Android and iOS, it will now be possible organize active conversations so that each chat is included in its corresponding folder – for example, work, family or leisure. It will be possible to include both individual chats, group conversations and channels.

The folders function can be activated directly from the application settings. However, Telegram indicates that a recommendation will be offered to activate this feature when the list of active chats is too long.

Another function related to the organization of the chat screen of the app is the Elimination of the limit of fixed conversations– It is now possible to keep as many chats as you like at the top of the list.

Finally, it should be noted that chat folders will sync automatically with the desktop version of Telegram, so it is not necessary to create folders in each session of the app.

Better statistics for channels and new animations on Android

If you have a Telegram channel – like ours – you will be happy to know that now you can access a detailed statistics dashboard from which to see data on the scope of your posts and its performance.

On the other hand, the version of Telegram for Android now includes a series of new animations. They will appear when recording a voice or video messageby pressing and holding the record button. These animations will show the intensity of captured audio through the device’s microphone.

Finally, from Telegram they announce the arrival of even more animated emojis. They are all related in some way to the health crisis worldwide caused by the COVID-19 pandemic – new related sticker packs are also included – and are available, as usual, through the emoji panel of the application. In that sense, in addition, the “dice” emoji It is also animated, and each time it is sent it will show a different number generated in a totally random way.

The Telegram version 6.0 It is already available to be downloaded on Android or iOS through the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. In addition, the desktop version updated to support new synchronized chat folders.

