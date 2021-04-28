Telegram is ahead once again and already allows credit card payments within chats

Telegram It has become the best and most complete alternative to WhatsApp, and although in countries like Spain it is not yet so widely used, the launch of these new functions such as Payments 2.0 will help attract users.

Yesterday, the company announced on his blog a new advantage over WhatsApp and other rivals, and this is the new way to pay in chats: “Payments 2.0”.

In reality, Telegram already included support for payments in 2017, but in a very limited way, with payment bots being the ones that allowed users to pay safely for goods and services. Now this functionality has been extended to all types of people and From now on, merchants can natively accept credit card payments in any type of chat, using 8 integrated third-party payment providers like Stripe.

Previously the payment service was very limited.

New features of Payments 2.0

The first advantage that is incorporated into Payments 2.0 is the way to make new payments; These work in any type of chat, be it a bot, a personal chat or a group.

Telegram is a free and privacy-aware platform, so does not receive commissions and does not store payment or transaction data. Your credit card details are sent directly to the payment provider, and the shipping information is shared with the merchant so they can ship the product to you.

In fact, Telegram invites you to check the security of this feature on its demo channel with non-existent or fun products as an example so you can see how it works in the first person.

This is what Payments 2.0 looks like at work.Telegram

That allows, for example, that users can contact a business directly and make the payment without leaving the application. It also applies in the case of a company with the client, something similar to what WhatsApp wants to add, but without the need to connect with Facebook.

In addition to paying the exact amount of the product, there is also the option to add a tip during the process. (No commissions for Telegram)

MORE NEWS: Scheduled Voice Chats

Voice chats give users the option to hang out with a few friends or tune in to massive broadcasts with millions of listeners.

The Channel and group admins can now schedule a voice chat for a particular date and time instead of creating one right away. Thus, the members of a community They will have time to tell their friends about it.

New desktop versions

The first Telegram web version was launched in 2014. It seems that now they have decided to throw the house out the window by adding two new Telegram web applications, fully equipped and both compatible with animated stickers, dark mode, folders and more.

Telegram web makes two new web applications available: version K and version Z. Telegram

With the new web versions you can instantly access your chats on any device, be it a computer or a mobile phone. These applications only require a 400 KB download and do not need to be installed.

Give them a try and see which one you like best:

Telegram Web K

Telegram Web Z

Like the other Telegram apps, the web versions are autonomous: once you log into one, you don’t need to have your phone nearby or connected to the internet.

Anyway, if you want to check the rest of Telegram news such as the mini-profiles, pinch-to-zoom, video player improvements, new animations Or if you want more information about this new form of Payments 2.0, We leave you the link to the statement of his blog here.

