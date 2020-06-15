Telegram you keep adding options to your messaging client and the latest update integrates tools to edit videos and much more. Now by sending video or photo we can add stickers, text or draw using a brush. This is very similar to what we see in other apps like Instagram or Snapchat.

Video editor enables brightness, contrast and saturation adjustments, although the most demanding will be able to color correction. The latter is interesting since a curve system is offered to adjust the red, blue and green channels independently.

Even though the publisher no more options to rotate or reverse videos, you can zoom in to be able to draw more accurately. Users can add animated stickers from your library and adjust the size and position within the video.

Speaking of the latter, the new version of Telegram improves the way we send GIFs in the messages. This section integrates a bar for group them by means of emojis and direct access to the most popular. This makes searching easier, but you can also search by words using the magnifying glass icon in the lower left corner.

Other developments include interface improvements when sending, editing and deleting messages. The video player hides the controls after three seconds and enables looping playback of short videos. These options are exclusive to Android, while iOS users will have access to « flexible folders » that allow to better organize the list of chats.

By last visual enhancement to cache management enabled, which now uses colors to segment file sizes. In case you have two-step verification enabled or change your password, you will see new animated emojis throughout the process.

The latest version of Telegram Now available on the App Store and Google Play. As with updates, the messaging client will notify us by means of a chat about the news.