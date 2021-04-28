Telegram group video calls will be available very soon

As of May, Telegram users can make group video calls. The new role was confirmed and made official by Pavel Durov, founder and CEO of the company. With this announcement, then, a promised tool will go live in April of last year.

Video calling is not new to Telegram. Although the option was already available in individual communications, some type of group alternative was expected. With the video conferencing function, Telegram wants its loyal user base not to leave the platform.

“We will add a video dimension to our voice chats in May, making Telegram a powerful platform for group video calls,” Durov posted in the announcement. The manager also indicated that the utility will have “Everything you can expect from a modern video calling tool”, but with the own touch of Telegram.

Group video calls join Telegram in May

With the new group video calling feature, Telegram promises to incorporate options such as screen sharing, noise cancellation and encryption. Support for tablets and computers will also be offered, highlighting the quality of the interface and the speed of the service.

In April 2020, the platform had committed to incorporating the option of secure group video calls. With the advance of the pandemic and the boom in video conferencing services during lockdown, it was a logical move. However, the actual incorporation of group video calls on Telegram it took a year.

Currently, the fight to be the most used video conferencing service is starring Zoom and Google Meet. It is true that Telegram will enter a competition withhave deep-rooted products, but it can be especially strong against rivals like WhatsApp and Messenger Rooms.

With May just around the corner, Telegram users will be eager to start enjoying this new tool. It is true that the arrival of group video calls it took longer than desired, but the important thing is that it really arrived.

From now on, those who have adopted the service as a secure alternative for their daily communications will have more reasons to use it. Meanwhile, Telegram will try to capitalize on this new option adding to those people who have not tried it yet.

