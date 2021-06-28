Telegram group video calls are now available to everyone. A few months have passed since Telegram announced this function, in the midst of a pandemic, adapting to the social changes of the moment. Nevertheless, It seems that the wait has been worth it.

The reason? Unlike its direct competition, and even many desktop apps, Telegram’s group video calls allow up to 30 participants in the same call. A figure that places it above the classic messaging apps, and brings it closer to little more to something like Team or Zoom.

As usual with the company, Telegram has simplified its group video calls to the maximum. Just tap on the camera icon to turn any group’s voice chats into group video calls.

The interesting thing about Telegram group video calls is not only in its 30 participants per calls, it also supports a unlimited number of users on audio calls. A declaration of intentions, direct to one of the added Discord values, with its peculiarities. Knowing, in addition, that many of the Telegram communities are also focused on gaming.

The mention of Zoom or Teams also has to do with the fact that Telegram group video calls also have a very interesting function for teams. Users within a call can share their screens during a video call.

Little by little Telegram has become a swiss army knife for mobile communications. While its most direct competition, WhatsApp, has already introduced group video calls quite some time ago, they are far from as powerful as Telegram’s.

And it is that in addition to this new functionality, Telegram has added new options throughout its application and for its main platforms. Among them, the long-awaited improved ambient noise suppression and animated backgrounds.

