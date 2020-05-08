The Spanish Center for Reprographic Rights (Cedro) has spent years fighting piracy of books, newspapers and magazines on the Internet. Since the launch of Telegram channels, some have dedicated themselves to sharing press in PDF format, in addition to books and other magazines. These types of channels suffer enormous persecution, receiving complaints all the time and lasting a few days or weeks until they have to re-create another one. It is also more difficult to identify who is behind them, since Telegram does not provide this data, and accounts can be created anonymously, making it difficult to put convictions or fines for piracy through the courts.

122 channels with 380,000 users

Now, in the largest operation against these pirate channels in Spain, Cedro has managed block 122 channels more than 380,000 users who shared thousands of pirated books, as well as PDF newspapers and magazines. It was at the end of last April when Cedro asked Telegram to block all these channels because they had detected that all these types of unauthorized copies were being shared. When entering these channels, messages like the following appear:

Thus, since the beginning of the week, channels are no longer available. This is not the first time that Cedro has contacted Telegram to close these channels, but it is the largest complaint in terms of both the number of groups and the number of users affected by the closure.

Jorge Corrales, CEO of Cedro, says that messaging applications such as WhatsApp or Telegram are increasingly used to distribute pirated copies of literary and informational content. Therefore, it affirms that they have increased the work of detecting these channels to request their blocking as quickly as possible, where they collaborate closely with Telegram to speed up their closure.

The closure of Telegram channels is an endless pursuit

Unfortunately for Cedro and copyright owners, these types of channels do the same as piracy websites, where when one closes another opens. Closing a website is a complex process that requires the authorization of a judge, but in the case of Telegram channels it is as easy as reporting it to the company to proceed to close the channels if content is actually being shared illegally.

Therefore, the closure of channels is faster and more common, but its managers quickly open new ones. In fact, its creators usually have a specific channel in which they simply publish the last available link for a channel in case the previous one has been closed. Therefore, the fight against piracy on Telegram remains very difficult, despite the fact that it has intensified in the last year to accelerate closings.