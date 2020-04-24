         Telegram celebrates 400 million users with new features and stickers, and the promise of secure group video calling

Telegram has reached the figure of 400 million monthly users, raising its figure 100 million compared to 2019. According to its founder, Pavel Durov, every day 1.5 million new users create an account on Telegram, and to celebrate its growth they have brought a few new features to their apps and a promise more than interesting:

The Telegram team already is working on offering secure group video calls, And they promise to bring them this year, although they have not offered details about the release date, it would certainly be a great step forward for the platform, especially with the current situation.

Surveys, stickers, attachments on Android, improvements in macOS

But while we wait for the promised video calls, on Telegram they have announced some improvements in their latest version. For example, the poll function through the @QuizBot bot now allows add explanations that appear when you answer a questionnaire.

The idea is that these “quizzes” serve as an educational tool that offers more context so that they can be used in various learning scenarios. When we create a quiz with the bot we can even choose a timer for the questions that adds a competitive element.

Telegram on macOS

Telegram is also celebrating having reached the figure of more than 20,000 stickers in five years, and for this they have created a new stickers directory where you can navigate through each and every one of the available packages. You can do searches if you want something in particular.

Finally Android has received a new menu to attach files that expands in layers and is easier to use. And, in macOS it is now also possible to access shared media files from the new profile pages, they have updated the integrated photo editor and now you can draw on the photos before sending them.

