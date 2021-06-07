Telegram catches up with WhatsApp with this new function | Technology

Telegram, one of WhatsApp’s rivals, joins the group video calls that have been so successful in the Facebook application. New features are coming to the beta version of Telegram.

Video calls have become very popular due to the pandemic and one of the most used by people was WhatsApp group video calls. Telegram joins this function and updates its beta version with this and other options.

The Gizchina media echoes the new beta version of Telegram, version 7.8.0., which include many new features with which to try to position itself against its competitors such as WhatsApp and Clubhouse.

First of all, Telegram will have support for group video calls though it does not indicate what the limit number of participants will be. It is a function that has been announced for a long time, but it does not finish arriving. Appearing in the beta version it seems that the launch is getting closer, although there is no official date yet.

Now that WhatsApp is going through a bad time, you may be considering using other applications. Do you know everything that Telegram offers?

Also in the field of video, Telegram has decided to take its version of Clubhouse a step further. Its audio channels with which to make conferences similar to those of the social network will now allow broadcast live videos. They will be highlighted with the hashtag #vid and with them Telegram will look a little more like Instagram and other social networks.

The update also adds new gradient backgrounds and animated stickers. It also represents a change in the design of the application: the search button moves to the beginning of the chat in the Favorites section and appears from a list of active voice chats in the Calls section of the application side menu.

All these developments are still in the testing phase and may be released shortly or discarded forever and forgotten. It is the condition of beta applications, which are one step away from the public, but do not ensure a quick landing. Even so, the group video calling function seems destined to end on the mobile phones of all users sooner or later seeing the success it has in other applications and the attention it has received with previous rumors.