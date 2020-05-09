Telegram has reached 400,000,000 of monthly users, this is a significant increase, since last year they were at 300 million. To celebrate, they have released an update with new stickers and a new menu of attachments on Android, but they have also taken advantage of the announcement of the next arrival of the group video calls to Telegram.

Group video calls on Telegram

In recent weeks various hoops have been run regarding WhatsApp, est has made many users have decided to try Telegram. According to what they tell us nothing less than 1.5 million new users register every day on Telegram. This however has also revealed the lack of one of the features that we use the most these days, group video calls.

It is clear that this year will be the year where video calls is improved the most, all the actors have noticed that users demand this function more and more, which is why they have been improving and increasing the number of participants. Telegram in this regard may be late, but today they announce that we will have secure group video calls in 2020.

At the same time it is announced that they will be distributed to 400,000€ among the creators of educational questionnaires, in addition to telling us the participation rules

To participate, use @QuizBot to create and post a original educational test on any subject with any level of difficulty and in any language. Feel free to choose from Medieval European History in Spanish to Mikrobiologie für Experten auf Deutsch, and add any multimedia content you need in each of your questions, but make sure you respect all intellectual property rights when creating them.

A great way to celebrate user success and a way to reward content creators.

