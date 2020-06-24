Telegram does the same as WhatsApp and a few other things, but if there is something that it limps when compared to other messaging applications, that is in video calls. Present in basically all messaging applications except Telegram.

The wait seems like it won’t take much longer. Telegram is already testing video calls in the beta version of the iOS application, at the moment experimentally in the 6.3 beta version of the application.

Calls come to Telegram beta

Telegram has basically everything, but there is something that was still missing: video calls. The application does include voice calls for three years, but the video was still resisting it. Now video calls make an experimental appearance in the most preliminary version of Telegram for iOS devices.

The operation of video calls on Telegram is similar to that found in any other application. From the profile of a user, you can call them with the appropriate button. The interface of the call itself includes the typical buttons: mute the microphone, hang up and change the camera.

If you want to test video calls on Telegram before anyone else, you must meet a series of requirements. First, you need to be part of the Telegram beta program in Testflight and download the latest Telegram version 6.3 Beta or higher. Both you and the person you call need to have this beta version installed.

Video calls are an experimental option, so they are not active by default even in beta. You’ll need to hit the options button until the Telegram developer options are displayed. There you can finally activate Experimental functions to activate the video call button in the application.

