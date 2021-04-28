Telegram allows you to pay with a credit card in chats

Payments are made from within the messaging app, but through external providers such as Stripe or Payme

Telegram update 7.7 also includes news in voice chats and desktop versions

Once again Telegram has been ahead of WhatsApp and has integrated credit card payments into its application. The messaging app has teamed up with eight external providers such as Stripe or Payme. Although the possibility of making native payments has been available since 2017, with the help of bots, now the functionality of this option is expanded.

The company is waiting for Google Play to review and approve its 7.7 update. Thanks to this, the new payments work in any type of chat, be it a bot, a personal chat or a group. That is, users can directly contact a business or an individual and make the payment without leaving the application.

Payment functionality 2.0

Telegram does not store payment or transaction data, nor does it receive commissions for it. Your credit card details are sent through the payment provider (Stripe, YooMoney, Sberbank, Tranzzo, Payme, Click, LiqPay and Ecommpay); the shipping information is then shared with the merchant so they can ship the product to you.

There is also the option for buyers to add a tip. The new payment options are available in both the mobile and the web version. You can try a demo of the function at this link, with “hypothetical” products.

How it could affect WhatsApp

This overtaking on the left of Telegram can be a serious blow to its eternal rival, WhatsApp. The app, acquired by Mark Zuckerberg in 2014, is developing a similar system, but to use it it will be necessary to have a connection via Facebook. Requirement that Telegram does not need.

Scheduled voice chats

The voice chats, which allow thousands of people to gather to listen to a broadcast -like a kind of podcast-, also have news. Hereinafter, administrators can schedule one of these chats for a specific day and time, which will display a countdown at the top of the chat. Thus, the members of a community will be able to notify the rest of the followers in advance.

The mini profiles, which allows you to enter a photo and a biography that other voice chat users can consult to see who else is participating.

New desktop versions

Likewise, the company has developed two new versions of your web application. Telegram has offered this service since 2014. Now, the company allows access to both versions (Web K and Web Z) so that users can decide which one they like the most. What’s more, no need to install them, You only have to download a 400KB file. Both versions are fully equipped and support animated stickers, dark mode, folders, and more.

The company points out that these two new websites, like the rest of the applications already available, they are “autonomous”, that is, users do not have to have a mobile phone nearby or connected to the Internet to use them, once they have logged in.