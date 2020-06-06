The well-known messaging application Telegram has launched its new version 6.2 for Android and iOS and, as usual, it comes with a good dose of news, focused on multimedia editing, animated GIFs and other changes.

Telegram 6.2 improves folders, allows its integrated photo editor also edit videos, improves the use of animated GIFs both in chats and when sending photos and improves the interface with more animations on Android, among other changes.

Video editor, with animated stickers

Sending photos and videos on Telegram is becoming more like publishing stories in other applications such as Instagram or Facebook. Telegram’s photo editor also supports videos, so you can add stickers, texts and draw on videos before sending them. In addition, you can change parameters such as brightness, saturation or others in videos.

When sending photos, there are also changes. Telegram’s built-in photo editor lets you add animated stickers before sending them. By doing so, the photo is sent as an animated GIF and not as a static photo.

Animated GIFs trending

Speaking of animated GIFs, the GIF selector built into the app itself has been improved with a faster loading time. A panel of GIF on trend, so you are always up to date with your reactions with animated GIFs.

Add chats to folders easier

Telegram 6.0 added the folders to the application, although the way to configure them was a bit hidden. In this version it is much easier to configure the folders, because with a long touch in a chat you can add it to a folder. Or remove it, if it was already classified in one.

On Android: animations and a monkey

On Android, Telegram comes with some extra novelty, especially visually. The app includes new smooth animations when sending messages, editing or deleting them. On the other hand, the video player loops the shorter videos of 30 seconds and improves its controls for better usability.

Other sections that have received a facelift include Data and storage and two-step verification setup. An animated monkey that covers his eyes while you type your password is included in this section. It is not very useful, but it is undoubtedly very cute.

Telegram

More information | Telegram

Share

Telegram 6.2 arrives with video editor, more animations, a monkey and other news