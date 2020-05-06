Telefónica It is examined this Thursday before investors with many unknowns on the table. Not only what is going to happen with the corporate operations you have in place (the fold in Latin America and the possible merger of its British business). Also how it is going, especially in Spain, in the middle of the coronavirus crisis. So far, it has already presented results in two of its four strategic markets, Germany and Brazil, with mixed luck.

In its second European market, after Spain has avoided, for the moment, the impact of the Covid-19, because its revenues in the first quarter of the year have rebounded 3.8%, up to 1,846 million euros. However, for the year 2020 as a whole it is much more cautious. The German subsidiary assumes that its turnover for the year will be “flat” or “with a slight growth”. And, regarding its profitability, its gross profit (oibda) will also follow the same guideline, when in the quarter it grew by 1.6% to 524 million euros.

That caution of the German branch contrasts with the slowdown in Brazil, the only market in Latin America that it considers strategic. There, net income was cut 1.4%, up to 10,825 million reais (about 1,800 million euros), mainly due to the evolution of its fixed network. On the other hand, its exploration result did grow, 3.4% to 4,507 million reais.

CAPEX AND FORECASTS

In Brazil, one of the focus is on your investment. In fact, it has been one of the most asked questions at the analyst conference. For the moment, in the quarter it has been cut slightly, by 2.8%, to 1,648 million reais (273 million euros). And the subsidiary ensures that it remains focused on reinforcing its fiber infrastructures and its digitization.

As for the impact of Covid, the American subsidiary is cautious when talking about forecasts. It does assume that in the final stretch of March mobile sales were halted with the closure of their stores, due to quarantine. However, it has already seen a rebound in these during the month of April.

The evolution of Capex has also been declining in the German business. In this case, it was reduced by 11% to 224 million euros.

As for the estimates for the company as a whole, on how Telefónica will have closed the first quarter, the operator itself publishes forecasts. Thus, he points out that the Market consensus indicates that the January-March period has closed with a net result of 520 million euros, according to the average estimates. With a higher forecast of 871 million and the lowest, at 348 million. In all possible scenarios it would fall below the 926 million euros in the first quarter of 2019.

