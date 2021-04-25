Telefónica’s 5G network already covers 80% of Spain | News | Operators

Telephone has closed the first quarter of 2021 with a 5G coverage of 80% of the population with the installation of a total of more than 4,300 nodes that offer coverage to more than 37 million inhabitants and 1,253 municipalities throughout Spain.

In this way, the operator advances in Spain its deployment plans and in the commitment it adopted with society and with the digitization of the country within the digital pact, as highlighted by its president Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete: “The launch of our 5G network last September was a level jump towards hyperconnectivity, which will change the future of Spain. We continue to execute our strategic plan in this year 2021 after a challenging 2020 in which Telefónica has made progress to favor the population’s access to 5G. In Spain, our commitment has always been to contribute decisively to the digitization of the country. In fact, Spain today leads the digital infrastructures in Europe with the most extensive fiber optic network and we will continue to do so with the deployment of 5G ”.

During this first quarter of 2021, the implementation has focused on completing the coverage in the cities deployed last year and reach cities with more than 20K inhabitants Therefore, a total of 1,253 municipalities in all the autonomous communities currently have access to Telefónica’s 5G network.

The operator is working with the latest generations of radio that allow dual use 4G and 5G with the aim of bringing the new technology to the maximum population from the first moment. Thus, its 5G network currently combines the deployment of 5G NSA (Non Stand Alone) and DSS (Dynamic Spectrum Sharing) to immediately deploy SA (Stand Alone), when the technology is fully available after standardization.

On the other hand, the 3.5 Ghz bands, the only 5G band already licensed to operators, and the middle bands (1800–2100 MHz), where 4G is currently taking advantage of the possibility of using NR (New Radio) equipment that can work in both technologies, 4G and 5G at the same time. Throughout 2021, the 700 Mhz band will be incorporated, when the auction comes out and is resolved.

In the commercial field, Movistar in Spain has just launched a new and complete Merger portfolio which includes a smartphone, among which are 5G models of different brands. With this novelty, Movistar matches its investment in the 5G mobile network and its deployment with customer demands.

In this sense, it should also be noted that Telefónica has developed 13 use cases with real customers since the commercial launch of its 5G last September and that add to the more than 60 that the operator has promoted in the last three years since it launched the project in 2018 5G Technology Cities. This pioneering initiative in Spain is aimed at promoting the implementation of 5G by making technical developments compatible with the application of the new technology in use cases with real customers.

The telco has channeled its activity both with its own innovation pilots and with projects promoted thanks to the aid of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation through Red.es or the 5G Collaboration Node with the Xunta de Galicia.

On the other hand, Telefónica has continued to strengthen its 5G network both in coverage and its security with the agreement with Juniper Networks to secure the 5G network in Spain with the incorporation of the security platform Security Gateway (SecGW) SRX5800, a solution with Artificial Intelligence that will protect both the traffic and the infrastructure of the next generation networks. In addition, in collaboration with Nokia and Huawei, it has carried out two pilots in the photonic meshes with WDM technology (Wavelength Division Multiplexing- in a fiber multiple signals) that support its IP Fusion Network in Spain with the aim of reinforcing its quality and capacity in the face of the growing demand for bandwidth that comes with the arrival of 5G and new services .