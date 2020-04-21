First commercial movement of openwork in Telefónica for the post-Covid era19. The operator announced today that it is going to activate, at no cost, unlimited data on the main mobile lines of more than three million customers who will be able to access unlimited connectivity, regardless of where they are and without the need to acquire more Additional Gigas Bites (GB) in case you need more mobile data.

In addition, another million customers will have the possibility of enjoying a line with unlimited data, for an additional five euros a month.

In a statement, Telefónica indicates that, as of April 20, customers with the most complete rates, Fusión Total, Fusión Total Plus and the old equivalent portfolios, will have unlimited GB, calls and SMS on their main mobile lines at no cost additional for them.

At the Fusión Selección Plus rate, unlimited data, along with unlimited calls and SMS will be applied to your main line, also at no cost.

In turn, clients of Fusión Selección La Liga or Champions, Fusión + Ocio, Fusión + Futbol and Fusión Pro, will be able to enjoy unlimited GB, calls and SMS for five euros more per month.

The operator thus joins a market trend opened by Vodafone in the spring of last year. With this move, Telefónica seeks to protect the base of its best clients, which are those that have contracted the highest-priced service packages, in the face of an unpredictable increase in competition after the end of the alarm period, in which they have blocked or most of the portability. In addition, Telefónica seeks to compensate these clients, which it charges for services such as televised soccer, but which it cannot offer given the suspension of sports tournaments as a result of the Covid-19.

The teleco explains that, to make use of this new initiative and to be able to enjoy multimedia entertainment 24 hours a day, the clients benefited by this measure will not have to take any action on the channels to activate the unlimited GB (unless they have shared data ) since these will be applied by default.

“This infinite connection capacity can also be enjoyed by those who only want a mobile device to be connected,” says the company. In turn, for new registrations, the monthly fee for having a mobile line with unlimited data, calls and SMS will be 24.95 euros per month for 12 months, from which date the fee will be 39.95 euros per month .

If, in addition to the main line with unlimited data, Fusion customers want to have them in an additional one, the cost of this second line will be 22.5 euros per month.

“Society needs, today more than ever, to be connected and without limitations, infinitely and with the security of having the best quality of service possible,” said the president of Telefónica Spain, Emilio Gayo.

Telefónica adds that, in this way, it responds to the increased demand for data consumption, which has reached record levels in recent weeks, and where the company has demonstrated a high quality of service. All this, despite the serious and unforeseen situation arising from the Covid-19, which has involved significant changes in people’s connectivity, as well as in the origin of data consumption and in the new needs of companies and home users. .

