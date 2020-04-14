         Telefónica will compress its structure of subsidiaries by acquiring DTS, the head of Movistar +

Like any company of the caliber of Telefónica, the Spanish multinational does not have all its businesses under the same roof, but rather has a large structure of subsidiaries to be subdivided by business area. Now, in the midst of restructuring the company within a five-line upgrade plan that is still ongoing, the company prepares to acquire DTS.

DTS is one of Telefónica’s subsidiaries in the audiovisual and entertainment area and is responsible, among other things, for Movistar + and Movistar + Lite television services. Now, with this movement of reabsorption, apparently of a societal aspect, employees will be located in the shared areas of the headquarters, Telefónica.

Less weight, more agility

Account Five Days, and Telefónica itself confirms it, that this movement has to do with the concentration of the different Telefónica businesses under one roof, in the same society. Since the services offered by DTS (Movistar +) are marketed jointly with other company services such as the Fusion rates, which also includes telephone and Internet connection, among other things.

Regarding the redistribution of the absorbed jobs, the technical and commercial profiles of DTS will be integrated under the umbrella of the company and integrated into their respective mirror areas, maintaining the service as before but depending directly on the parent company, Telefónica Spain itself.

The process is an administrative restructuring at the corporate level

Telefónica’s intention seems to lie in a simplification of financial, management and budgeting processes by eliminating duplication in companies, while compressing its subsidiary structure. Thus, synergies would be obtained by eliminating duplicate structures that would lighten processes such as charges, customer service and other derivatives.

With this organizational reduction, which is expected to have effects at the budget level, Telefónica should be more competitive on a commercial level, being able to further adjust investment budgets and rates for customers. Furthermore, a single structure would allow for a faster reaction rate in terms of trade and marketing policies.

