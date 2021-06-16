Telefónica, the first large company to test the four-day work week in Spain

Hybrid work, telecommuting, full remote … Companies around the world are considering, and even deciding every day, how will the new employment relationship with your employees be after the pandemic and having had to work, by force, from home.

Many are inclined to stop being so focused on their offices and are betting on new teleworking options, in many cases leaving it to the employees themselves to decide whether or not they go to the offices and for how many days.

Telefónica has gone one step further and has opened the door to the four-day workday.

Pilot test

In signing the extension of the collective agreement with the unions, the company undertakes to carry out a pilot test, in the last quarter of the year, of the four-day work week.

Telefónica sources have confirmed that it is a six-month-long pilot, although they have not wanted to comment much more.

This project, to which up to 10% of the workforce may be added voluntarily It also entails a salary reduction, although not for all the hours that are stopped workingr.

In fact, and in order to encourage this “Bonus Flexible Weekly Day”, the company will give a 20% discount on the fixed remuneration items, so the salary loss will be less.

Tomás Blanco, head of UGT in Madrid at Telefónica, explains to Xataka that the operator’s workers have a working day of 37.5 hours a week. With this four-day shift, instead of doing 7.5 hours each shift, there will be 8 hours, so in reality, the worker will only stop working 5.5 hours a week.

“This represents approximately a 14% reduction. We asked Telefónica for the company to assume 50% of this loss and the worker the other half, but finally a 20% bonus has been achieved ”. In this way, working four days instead of five will lead to a salary reduction of approximately 7%

No decrease in productivity

Tomás Blanco is convinced that productivity is not going to drop, despite these fewer hours of dedication. “Almost all of us work for projects and all of us get ahead. One day you can dedicate 12 hours and the next day 5, but the work is done ”, he explains as an example.

The pilot test will begin in October and will last for three months. The unions assure that the measure is voluntary, which can be accommodated by all employees of the corporation (with a maximum of 10% in this pilot) and which is reversible.

Those who, being in a four-day workweek, would like to return to the five-day workweek, should notify it a month in advance and provide “good cause”.

Four business days, two teleworking

The head of UGT Madrid at Telefónica ensures that the ultimate goal of the unions is to establish this four-day workweek and ensures that the pilot has been very well received among the group’s employees.

“In the extension of the agreement, a minimum of two days of teleworking for all employees, but in many departments these days can be extended at three and even four ”. Combining this possibility with this reduction in working hours, Blanco is convinced that many employees will leave Madrid (where 80% of the corporation works) to go to other provinces, with a lower cost of living.

Although he knows that it is difficult to put this aspiration into a collective agreement, due to the large and complex nature of the company (“more than half of the workforce could have it, but leaving it in writing, as a right for everyone, is complicated ”), Blanco is confident that sooner or later he will have a four-day work week instead of the current five.

