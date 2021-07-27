Telefónica Tech strengthens its analytics and security portfolio | News | Operators

Telefonica Tech is strengthening its portfolio in the field of analytics and security with the addition of C2RO and Crowdstrike solutions to its product portfolio.

Thus, in the field of analytics, the operator has sealed a global strategic agreement with the Canadian C2RO to include the solution C2RO PERCEIVE in its portfolio of services IoT and Big Data designed to improve the customer experience and efficiency in spaces. With this alliance, both companies will jointly offer this solution for Real-time video analysis software based on Artificial Intelligence, whose application is focused on spaces, retail in general and smart cities in order to establish patterns of behavior that help companies make better decisions about their future strategies.

This solution allows the reuse of existing surveillance cameras without using personal biometric data. All data is provided anonymously and is subsequently processed and encrypted removing all personally identifiable information, ensuring that it complies with the most restrictive privacy regulations in the world, such as GDPR. It offers the first 360-degree approach in the field of visitor traffic with the highest level of precision.

This proposal joins the platform Smart Steps, designed and patented by Telefónica Tech, achieving a unique space analysis value proposition in the market. This system combines anonymous and aggregated mobile data from customers with other behavioral data to generate useful and reliable information, facilitating decision-making in order to optimize spaces, improving their efficiency and reducing costs. In this way, a global analytics is offered that allows to know the potential and profile of the clients or visitors to the area (gender, age, socio-economic level, etc.), how many visit each space and how they behave within it.

The complementarity of both solutions, C2RO PERCEIVE and Smart Steps, allows Telefónica Tech obtain anonymous demographic information based on AI algorithms for organizations to get to know their customers and visitors better, so that they can offer a more personalized experience; as well as analyze the flow and movement of people in a space (residence times, routes, measurement of lines … even with demographic segmentation) and obtain conversion rates for points of interest or areas. To this is added, in addition, the ability to control occupancy and evaluate the efficient use of space and understand how visitors or customers interact with the different services or even know if a certain product has been looked at or touched.

Setting up a safe environment

On the other hand, the telco has just announced its alliance with Crowdstriketo reinforce the digital protection of your customers. It is a global provider specialized in endpoint and workload security whose products will allow the operator to optimize the capabilities of its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service, integrated into NextDefense.

NextDefense is Telefónica Tech’s global advanced cybersecurity solution that provides large companies with Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, Risk-based Vulnerability Management and Threat Intelligence in the markets of Spain, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Mexico. , USA and Colombia. The MDR service monitors customer computers 24 hours a day and every day of the year to identify and mitigate gaps detected by Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) technology. Additionally, it extends this detection capability with its Proactive Hunting capability to scan for signs of compromise not alerted by other security controls. On the other hand, the MDR service makes our global DFIR (Digital Forensics and Incident Response) team available to its clients to provide rapid assistance in the event of an incident or cyber-crisis, and facilitate the rapid recovery of their business processes and digital assets most valuable.

This alliance will allow the Spanish company to rely on the platform CrowdStrike Falcon, an endpoint security solution with cloud architecture, that offers advanced protection capabilities against threats, while giving SOCs the visibility and tools to identify, investigate and mitigate breaches remotely and immediately. This platform is based on its proprietary machine learning (ML) engine as well as its internal threat intelligence capabilities to detect all types of attacks, including sophisticated threats and new unknown advanced techniques. The technology of this provider does not rely on traditional systems based on periodic signature updates, which allows it to offer advanced protection without interruption, regardless of whether or not the computers are connected to the Internet.