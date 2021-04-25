Telefónica Tech and Google Cloud, selected for the OCRE project | News | Operators

Google cloud Y Telefonica Tech have been two of the companies chosen by GÉANT, the pan-European data network for the research and education community, to execute the European OCRE project in Spain (Open Clouds for Research Enviroments). This initiative seeks to accelerate the adoption of cloud computing in the main European academic and scientific institutions, bringing together in the same forum the main providers, the research and educational community, as well as other organizations dedicated to observing the earth. .

Thanks to this agreement, the educational and scientific environment will be able to modernize your systems infrastructure by safely migrating your IT systems to cloud environments and schools will be taught to use tools and technological solutions to improve teaching, expanding these benefits to students. In addition, online learning spaces will be adapted to the real needs of teachers and students; and the science of big data and artificial intelligence will be put at the service of educators, researchers and students, making the most of the resources in the cloud.

To achieve this ambitious goal, both companies will develop and provide these entities professional services and industry solutions, in addition to offering custom user cases for Spain; and they will also provide advice throughout the process and training in Spanish. To do this, you have enabled the website: https://cloud.telefonica.com/es/ocre

“Our goal is to drive Universities towards digitization in a fast and controlled way, which allows them to adapt to the new needs of the hybrid model (face-to-face + online) that is rapidly being imposed in the education sector. And the collaboration with Google is a plus to achieve this, since we approach this project from three perspectives: that of training and advice; that of technology, providing the necessary tools and helping them to integrate them into their systems; and that of support, providing help in Spanish at all levels, something that had not been done until now ”, he pointed out. Miguel Ángel Pérez Arjona, commercial director of Telefónica Tech.

For its part, Brice Crabbe, Head of Iberia, Telco partners of Google Cloud, explained that “through this alliance, we will continue to contribute to promoting the leap to the cloud of different industries and sectors, in this case that of Spanish universities and scientific entities, a group that will undoubtedly improve their efficiency in multiple processes thanks to this technology. By combining Google Cloud solutions with the trust relationship that Telefónica has in the university and research environment, we hope to provide the necessary tools so that Universities and the Spanish scientific ecosystem can promote new hybrid models that adjust to the reality of an environment. increasingly digital and changing education, facilitating the way of contracting and the way of consuming this type of services ”.

“GÉANT, an association of European national academic and scientific networks, of which RedIRIS is a member, has put out to tender, through the OCRE project, a single framework agreement for cloud services for some 10,000 European academic and scientific organizations. Thanks to this framework agreement, very interesting offers have been obtained from reference providers, with volume discounts and other advantages, which facilitate the implementation of the EOSC (Europen Open Science Cloud) community model ”, he explains Alberto Pérez Gómez, director of RedIRIS.

This initiative includes the Google Cloud Platform and Google Workspace for Education solutions, as well as training resources such as the Coursera Platform (catalog of courses in 6 different languages), and Google Cloud Learning for Researchers (a web portal designed specifically for researchers with resources to learn, connect and share experiences).

The two companies see this project as one opportunity for Spanish universities and research centers to have the necessary tools to become engines of the social and cultural transformation of the country, helping to break down geographical barriers and generating equal opportunities for students when selecting a university degree. It will also serve as a differentiating element for academic institutions, allowing them to have their own footprint, which will boost their competitiveness and attractiveness to potential students. And finally, it will help them improve employability, developing the jobs of the future, especially those based on technology and science.

OCHER is a four-year European framework agreement, which receives funding from the European Union program for research and innovation, Horizon 2020. In Spain it has the collaboration of REDIRIS, which brings together 523 universities and scientific institutions, to work in coordination with GÉANT, the European association for academic and research networks, providing these educational and research centers with agreements with commercial providers and cloud solutions with particularly advantageous terms and conditions.