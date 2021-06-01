Telefónica successfully closes the sale of Telxius’ tower business in Europe

Telefonica today announced the closing of the sale of the division of Telxius Towers in Europe to American Tower Corporation (ATC), once the relevant regulatory approvals have been obtained in Spain and Germany.

Telxius has received a payment of approximately 6.2 billion euros for the tower division in Europe. Likewise, it is expected that next August, ATC will also acquire the towers that Telxius undertook to acquire on that date, in execution of the second phase of the agreement signed between Telxius and Telefónica Germany.

The success of this operation demonstrates Telefónica’s ability to face the challenges posed by the new reality, demonstrating anticipation and agility, as well as Telefónica Infra’s ability to comply, established within the framework of the company’s new strategic plan. In addition to successfully completing the sale of Telxius towers in Europe, Telefónica Infra has created in recent months wholesale vehicles for the deployment of fiber in Germany -already operational-, and Brazil. Thus, it advances in its objective of capturing new value creation opportunities from infrastructure assets, improving the competitive position of Telefónica’s business units and capturing the value of these same assets and through co-investments.

In this context is situated the tower operation that is closed today, and which will reduce the company’s net debt by approximately 3.4 billion euros, while the transaction scheduled for next August will mean an additional debt reduction of approximately 0.7 billion euros.

The leading company in the British market is born

The closing of the sale of Telxius towers in Europe this Tuesday coincides with another important milestone for Telefónica, the birth of the company resulting from the combination of O2, the largest and most admired mobile platform in the United Kingdom, and Virgin Media, the fastest broadband network in the country. This is how the strongest fixed and mobile competitor on the British market begins its journey, benefiting consumers, businesses and the public sector.

Read more

The new company thus becomes one of the largest in the United Kingdom, with 47 million broadband, mobile, television and connected home connections, offering connectivity services, applications and digital solutions to tens of thousands of companies and UK public sector organizations.

The joint venture is expected to generate substantial synergies for Telefónica, with a net present value of £ 6.2 billion, and to become a nationwide integrated communications provider with £ 11.0 billion in revenue. The operation will mean a debt reduction of approximately 5 billion euros.

Strategic compliance

Both the tower transaction in Europe, as well as the one in the United Kingdom, developed in times of a pandemic, show the level of execution of the strategy announced by Telefónica in November 2019. The two operations are part of the Telefónica Group’s strategy, focused on the active management of its businesses and assets and based both on the creation of value and on accelerating the organic reduction of debt.

The cash generation involved in both transactions, together with the inorganic operations pending closure, will allow a reduction in the Group’s net debt of approximately 9 billion euros.