Telefónica stays with Nokia and Ericsson for the radio of its 5G SA in Spain

It is official: Telefónica has awarded Ericsson and Nokia the radio for its 5G SA network in Spain. The distribution will be 50/50 and the contract will run until 2026. Huawei, for its part, is left out of the distribution.

From Telefónica they explain that the deployment of Nokia and Ericsson will be carried out on the 3.5 GHz and 700 Mhz bands, “dedicating the first to high performance and capacity” and the second to “giving continuity to 5G coverage in large and indoor areas of buildings “.

In this sense, it should be noted that the 700 MHz band (where DTT used to be) is going to be auctioned this month. Telefonica, Vodafone and Orange have confirmed that they will participate in said auction. MásMóvil, however, has decided not to appear.

A long-term award

The award to Ericsson and Nokia is for 5G radio. In other words, both Ericsson and Nokia will provide Telefónica with the equipment that connects to antennas to provide coverage. It is a strategy similar to the one that Telefónica follows in other countries such as Germany (Nokia and Huawei at 50%), the United Kingdom (Nokia and Ericsson at 50%) and Brazil (Huawei 65%, Vivo 35%).

Huawei, still affected by the blockade of the United States, does not disappear completely, since it continues to have a presence in the core of the network, although it is true that Telefónica announced at the end of 2019 that it was going to replace its technology to bet on a multi-manufacturer architecture.

Why Nokia and Ericsson? In the words of Joaquín Mata, general director of Operations, Network and IT of Telefónica Spain, because “both Ericsson and Nokia have responded in an outstanding way in the radio deployments in Telefónica’s 2G, 3G and 4G networks in Spain“.

This award, Mata affirms, is “in the long term, which is the most appropriate scenario for Telefónica since we maintain 4G providers and it provides us with stability for the deployment and development of 5G. “

In this sense, from Telefónica they assure that the two firms will give a very relevant boost to the deployment that will allow achieving “all the differential benefits of this technology”. The operator states that will use IAS antennas (Interleaved Antenna Solution), since they allow to upgrade current sites to 5G and integrate legacy technologies and bands.

Finally, the operator ensures that already offers 5G coverage to 80% of the population thanks to 22,000 base stations. It also states that all provincial capitals and autonomous cities, all cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants and 98% of those with more than 20,000 inhabitants already have 5G.

More information | Telephone