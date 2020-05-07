Telefónica has decided to reward with an economic endowment for a single amount of 650 euros on the payroll for the month of May to around 2,400 company workers in Spain who have performed “critical and necessary work” that required physical presence during the Covid-19 crisis

This was announced by the President of Telefónica Spain, Emilio Gayo, in a personalized letter addressed to each employee who will receive this gratification, which will mean a total outlay of around 1.5 million euros.

Gaius has indicated that the main work of Telefónica during the crisis generated by the Covid-19 pandemic is to ensure that connectivity and telecommunication network they operate “at full capacity in a reliable, stable and safe way, with sufficient capacity to absorb the highest demand peaks”, reports Europa Press.

In this context, it has ensured that the operator team is responding “in an extraordinary way” to this challenge, demonstrating that connectivity is “a fundamental element for citizenship, both from a personal and social point of view, as well as at work.”

“In this unprecedented period, we have achieved guarantee the service to our clients and that is being possible thanks to the professionals at Telefónica, especially people like you. We are complying with our responsibility giving service to an entire country without making noise, “says Gayo.

In this sense, the “Great effort” of these workers who are carrying out “critical and necessary tasks” that have required physical presence and, therefore, convey their “admiration and gratitude for the commitment shown”, as well as that of the entire Telefónica Spain management committee.

‘Heroic Acts’ Award

“It says a lot about you that you have prioritized work, including the necessary travel to keep the service of your activity at full capacity,” stresses the president of Telefónica Spain, who communicates to these employees that they will be awarded one of the awards established in the current agreement, referred to in article 153.

Specifically, you will receive the award for ‘Heroic Acts‘, in recognition of its “commitment, involvement and exceptional effort” to maintain the operator’s activity as an essential service and, of course, for the risk associated with having carried out their on-site work activity, in the most critical period of the pandemic .