Telefónica seeks to raise 100 million with the sale of Zeleris and reaches highs of the year

Telefónica plans to sell the subsidiary Zeleris and exceeds 4 euros per share

The mobile telephony and broadband provider has entrusted the sale of Zeleris, which operates worldwide and employs 1,200 people, to the consulting firm Ernst & Young, which has valued the asset at up to 100 million euros ($ 121 million).

Zeleris is the subsidiary that distributes Telefónica’s mobile phones, accessories and SIM cards, although it also provides services to other companies such as Privalia, Hawkers or K-Tuin. In 2019, it posted revenue of € 424 million and a net profit of € 10 million.

If completed, the sale would represent another step in reducing Telefónica’s high debt after the sale of its mobile phone antenna business, Telxius, to American Tower for 7.7 billion euros earlier this year.

Telefónica’s strategy has so far included the attracting investors for its businesses in Brazil, Chile and Germany, the exchange of its data centers for stakes in them and the merger of its British brand O2 with Virgin Media in a merger valued at 31.4 billion pounds (44.28 billion dollars).

Last week, Telefónica’s quarterly results made investors feel more reassured, although CFO Laura Abasolo told analysts that up to € 1 billion of proceeds from the sale of Telxius would not go towards reducing debt, but to pay future rental contracts for mobile phone towers.

Telefónica leads the increases in the Ibex 35

Telefónica shares rose more than 2% this Monday in the middle of the session after it became known that it has put its logistics subsidiary Zeleris up for sale, which it values ​​at least 100 million euros. This has allowed the titles of the ‘teleco’ to reach 4.15 euros, which are annual maximums.

The news has been well received by investors and its shares have opened with a bull market gap of 0.055 euros, 1.37%.

“Telefónica shares have a Upward technical target activated with a theoretical minimum of 4.28 euros per second bullish momentum. It was costing him a lot to exceed 4 euros, but today it is trading at 4,117 and he has less and less to meet the objective, “explains IG analyst Sergio Ávila.